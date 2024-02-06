Newsnews
News

The Everbridge Acquisition: Lessons For Startup Founders On Exit Prices

Written by: Lilllie Arevalo | Published: 7 February 2024
the-everbridge-acquisition-lessons-for-startup-founders-on-exit-prices
News

The 2024 IPO season is on the horizon, but until those S-1 filings drop, we at least have private equity M&A to keep us busy. This week, Everbridge said it had agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo for $1.5 billion in an all-cash transaction — a roughly 50% premium on its market cap before the deal was announced.

Key Takeaway

Startup founders can learn from Everbridge’s acquisition that transitioning to a more cash-generative business model can significantly impact exit prices in the technology industry.

Understanding Exit Prices for Technology Businesses

The Everbridge deal is good fodder for better understanding exit prices for technology businesses today. Over the past few years, the company has gone from being a fast-growing software business to a slower-growing, but more cash-generative entity, so its exit price has a few lessons for founders.

Everbridge helps governments and enterprises from across the industrial spectrum respond to emergency situations, and it operates in a market that could prove fertile provided global political and meteorological instability continue to ratchet higher. Lately, however, its growth pace has rapidly decelerated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is SaaS Funding?
FINTECH

What Is SaaS Funding?

by Shoshana Fontes | 15 November 2023
What Are Angel Investments
FINTECH

What Are Angel Investments

by Anthiathia Kozak | 12 November 2023
What Investors Are Looking For In Fintech
AI

What Investors Are Looking For In Fintech

by Melania Forney | 19 September 2023
Norrsken22’s Debut Fund Closes At $205M To Back Growth-Stage Startups In Africa
News

Norrsken22’s Debut Fund Closes At $205M To Back Growth-Stage Startups In Africa

by Florette Chance | 3 November 2023
When Do You Make Money When Investing In Crowdfunding
FINTECH

When Do You Make Money When Investing In Crowdfunding

by Dorothy Ewald | 7 November 2023
When Did Elon Musk Sell PayPal
FINTECH

When Did Elon Musk Sell PayPal

by Faunie Mchale | 4 November 2023
Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions
News

Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions

by Tyne Pinkston | 21 November 2023
Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations
News

Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations

by Netta Power | 9 September 2023

Recent Stories

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market
GAMING

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story
GAMING

What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2
Mobile Devices

Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide
Mobile Devices

Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate
Mobile Devices

Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024
Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions
Mobile Devices

Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions

by Lilllie Arevalo | 7 February 2024