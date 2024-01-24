Lego Fortnite Update: New Launch Pad And Bug Fixes

Epic’s standalone survival crafting game, Lego Fortnite, received its first major update on Tuesday. The update brings a host of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, addressing some of the initial issues players encountered.

Key Takeaway The v28.10 update for Lego Fortnite brings a new Launch Pad toy, building improvements, character additions, and bug fixes, enhancing the overall gameplay experience for players.

New Features and Improvements

The v28.10 update introduces a new Launch Pad toy, allowing players to bounce around the map. Additionally, the update includes village and building improvements, quality-of-life changes, and more Lego styles. The addition of launch pads aims to enhance mobility across the game’s procedurally generated maps, reducing the need for cumbersome staircases and improving traversal.

Building Enhancements

Building-oriented players will benefit from tweaks that streamline the construction process. Builds will now automatically clear nearby flora and fit better onto slopes. Furthermore, new floor, wall, and roof options have been added, including smaller pieces to facilitate more intricate building designs.

Character Additions and Bug Fixes

The update also introduces new Lego-styled skins for characters such as Ahsoka Tano and Spider-Man, along with the inclusion of three new villagers. Villagers will now be able to open doors, addressing previous issues with navigation. The update also addresses various bugs, including the resolution of a problem where players spawned under buildings.