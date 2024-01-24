Newsnews
News

Lego Fortnite Update: New Launch Pad And Bug Fixes

Written by: Devina Kaylor | Published: 24 January 2024
lego-fortnite-update-new-launch-pad-and-bug-fixes
News

Epic’s standalone survival crafting game, Lego Fortnite, received its first major update on Tuesday. The update brings a host of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, addressing some of the initial issues players encountered.

Key Takeaway

The v28.10 update for Lego Fortnite brings a new Launch Pad toy, building improvements, character additions, and bug fixes, enhancing the overall gameplay experience for players.

New Features and Improvements

The v28.10 update introduces a new Launch Pad toy, allowing players to bounce around the map. Additionally, the update includes village and building improvements, quality-of-life changes, and more Lego styles. The addition of launch pads aims to enhance mobility across the game’s procedurally generated maps, reducing the need for cumbersome staircases and improving traversal.

Building Enhancements

Building-oriented players will benefit from tweaks that streamline the construction process. Builds will now automatically clear nearby flora and fit better onto slopes. Furthermore, new floor, wall, and roof options have been added, including smaller pieces to facilitate more intricate building designs.

Character Additions and Bug Fixes

The update also introduces new Lego-styled skins for characters such as Ahsoka Tano and Spider-Man, along with the inclusion of three new villagers. Villagers will now be able to open doors, addressing previous issues with navigation. The update also addresses various bugs, including the resolution of a problem where players spawned under buildings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Download Fortnite On Mobile
How To

How To Download Fortnite On Mobile

by Emalia Downey | 30 September 2023
How To Download Fortnite On Apple
How To

How To Download Fortnite On Apple

by Ermengarde Six | 30 September 2023
How Long Does Fortnite Take To Download On Xbox
How To

How Long Does Fortnite Take To Download On Xbox

by Maurizia Eliason | 26 September 2023
How Many Gb Is Fortnite PC
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Gb Is Fortnite PC

by Emelina Nealy | 15 August 2023
How To Download Fortnite On IPad
How To

How To Download Fortnite On IPad

by Gerda Nussbaum | 1 October 2023
How To Download Fortnite PC
How To

How To Download Fortnite PC

by Dorine Hutton | 28 September 2023
15 Best The Outer Worlds Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best The Outer Worlds Pc for 2024

by Wren Curl | 14 September 2023
How Much RAM Does Fortnite Require
TECHNOLOGY

How Much RAM Does Fortnite Require

by Lynelle Case | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Download Among Us On Mac Without Bluestacks
GAMING

How To Download Among Us On Mac Without Bluestacks

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Where Can I Buy Among Us
GAMING

Where Can I Buy Among Us

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Activating Your AT&T SIM Card – Step By Step
Mobile Devices

Activating Your AT&T SIM Card – Step By Step

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Proper Orientation: Inserting SIM Card In Your Device
Mobile Devices

Proper Orientation: Inserting SIM Card In Your Device

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Proper Storage Of Your SIM Card
Mobile Devices

Proper Storage Of Your SIM Card

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Removing SIM Card From Moto G6 Without Tool: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Removing SIM Card From Moto G6 Without Tool: A Comprehensive Guide

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Safely Removing SIM Card From Galaxy S21
Mobile Devices

Safely Removing SIM Card From Galaxy S21

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024
Understanding UMTS SIM Cards: An Overview
Mobile Devices

Understanding UMTS SIM Cards: An Overview

by Devina Kaylor | 24 January 2024