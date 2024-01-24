Newsnews
News

X Introduces Passkey Support For IOS Users

Written by: Dasha Metcalf | Published: 24 January 2024
x-introduces-passkey-support-for-ios-users
News

X, formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled a new security feature for its U.S. users on iOS devices. The company has introduced passkeys as an alternative login method, aiming to enhance security and user experience. This move comes after the removal of SMS 2FA support last year.

Key Takeaway

X, formerly Twitter, has introduced passkey support for its U.S. users on iOS devices, offering a more secure and user-friendly login method. This move follows the removal of SMS 2FA support last year, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing security measures.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a modern and secure way to access accounts, surpassing traditional password-based logins. They are individually generated and offer heightened security measures. This technology has gained traction across various platforms and apps, including PayPal, TikTok, WhatsApp, and others.

Technology Backing Passkeys

Passkey technology is backed by major tech players such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, in collaboration with the World Wide Web Consortium. It aims to enable passwordless logins across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers. The feature was first introduced on iOS devices in September 2022 and on Google accounts in May 2023.

Enhanced Security Measures

Unlike traditional logins, passkeys utilize biometric authentication like Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate login attempts. This amalgamation of factors combines the benefits of two-factor authentication (2FA) into a single step, ensuring a seamless yet secure login process.

Significance for X

This addition holds particular significance for X, especially in light of previous high-profile hacks that have compromised accounts on the platform. The implementation of passkeys is a proactive step towards fortifying security and mitigating the risk of unauthorized access and misuse of accounts.

Transition from SMS 2FA

Last year, X made the decision to discontinue support for SMS 2FA for non-paying accounts. This move was justified as a means to prevent abuse by bad actors, such as in the case of SIM swaps. However, the removal of this security measure inadvertently posed a risk to the overall security of the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Polly Roldan | 19 October 2023
New Passkey Management Feature Comes To Windows 11
News

New Passkey Management Feature Comes To Windows 11

by Brenna Cloutier | 22 September 2023
IOS 17: The Latest Security And Privacy Features For IPhone Owners
News

IOS 17: The Latest Security And Privacy Features For IPhone Owners

by Sianna Spencer | 19 September 2023
How To Find PIN For Apple Wireless Keyboard
TECHNOLOGY

How To Find PIN For Apple Wireless Keyboard

by Virginie Song | 4 October 2023
Apple’s IOS 17 Set To Release On September 18, Bringing Exciting Features To IPhone Users
News

Apple’s IOS 17 Set To Release On September 18, Bringing Exciting Features To IPhone Users

by Coretta Lovelady | 13 September 2023
Seenda Wireless Keyboard How To Connect
TECHNOLOGY

Seenda Wireless Keyboard How To Connect

by Vida Majors | 4 October 2023
How Do I Connect A Wireless Keyboard Without USB Receiver
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Connect A Wireless Keyboard Without USB Receiver

by Ofelia Kelly | 4 October 2023
Google Implements Passkeys As Default Sign-In Method For All Users
News

Google Implements Passkeys As Default Sign-In Method For All Users

by Abbie Gregory | 10 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Download Among Us On Mac Without Bluestacks
GAMING

How To Download Among Us On Mac Without Bluestacks

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Where Can I Buy Among Us
GAMING

Where Can I Buy Among Us

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Activating Your AT&T SIM Card – Step By Step
Mobile Devices

Activating Your AT&T SIM Card – Step By Step

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Proper Orientation: Inserting SIM Card In Your Device
Mobile Devices

Proper Orientation: Inserting SIM Card In Your Device

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Proper Storage Of Your SIM Card
Mobile Devices

Proper Storage Of Your SIM Card

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Removing SIM Card From Moto G6 Without Tool: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Removing SIM Card From Moto G6 Without Tool: A Comprehensive Guide

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Safely Removing SIM Card From Galaxy S21
Mobile Devices

Safely Removing SIM Card From Galaxy S21

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024
Understanding UMTS SIM Cards: An Overview
Mobile Devices

Understanding UMTS SIM Cards: An Overview

by Dasha Metcalf | 24 January 2024