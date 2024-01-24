x-introduces-passkey-support-for-ios-users

X, formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled a new security feature for its U.S. users on iOS devices. The company has introduced passkeys as an alternative login method, aiming to enhance security and user experience. This move comes after the removal of SMS 2FA support last year.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a modern and secure way to access accounts, surpassing traditional password-based logins. They are individually generated and offer heightened security measures. This technology has gained traction across various platforms and apps, including PayPal, TikTok, WhatsApp, and others.

Technology Backing Passkeys

Passkey technology is backed by major tech players such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, in collaboration with the World Wide Web Consortium. It aims to enable passwordless logins across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers. The feature was first introduced on iOS devices in September 2022 and on Google accounts in May 2023.

Enhanced Security Measures

Unlike traditional logins, passkeys utilize biometric authentication like Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate login attempts. This amalgamation of factors combines the benefits of two-factor authentication (2FA) into a single step, ensuring a seamless yet secure login process.

Significance for X

This addition holds particular significance for X, especially in light of previous high-profile hacks that have compromised accounts on the platform. The implementation of passkeys is a proactive step towards fortifying security and mitigating the risk of unauthorized access and misuse of accounts.

Transition from SMS 2FA

Last year, X made the decision to discontinue support for SMS 2FA for non-paying accounts. This move was justified as a means to prevent abuse by bad actors, such as in the case of SIM swaps. However, the removal of this security measure inadvertently posed a risk to the overall security of the platform.