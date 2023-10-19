Newsnews
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

Written by: Polly Roldan | Published: 19 October 2023
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging service, has announced the launch of passkey support on Android. This new feature eliminates the need for SMS two-factor authentication, allowing users to unlock their accounts using their face, fingerprint, or PIN instead.

Key Takeaway

WhatsApp is introducing passkey support on Android, providing an alternative to SMS two-factor authentication. Users can now use their face, fingerprint, or PIN to unlock their accounts.

The passkey support has been tested in beta and is now being rolled out to all Android users. According to WhatsApp, the rollout will occur gradually over the coming weeks and months. However, no information regarding an iOS launch has been shared at this time.

“Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure,” stated Alice Newton-Rex, Head of Product at WhatsApp. She further expressed excitement about this added layer of security for users.

By enabling passkey log-ins, WhatsApp aims to make it more challenging for unauthorized individuals to remotely access user accounts. Physical access to the device is now required in addition to the passkey. Passkeys, a relatively new technology, eliminate the vulnerabilities associated with traditional username and password combinations, such as phishing attempts.

While not many companies have adopted passkey support yet, the list is growing. For example, TikTok introduced passkey support for iOS in July, while PayPal rolled out the feature for iOS in October 2022. Last week, Google made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users globally, following its global launch of passkey support for Google accounts in May. Additionally, Amazon quietly implemented support for passkeys.

The introduction of passkey support comes as WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features to its platform. Recently, the company launched “Flows” to enhance the in-app shopping experience, allowing users to perform actions like selecting a flight seat or booking an appointment without leaving the app. Additionally, WhatsApp globally launched its broadcast Channels feature and introduced its new native app for Mac.

