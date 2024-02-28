whatsapp-introduces-search-by-date-feature-for-android-users

WhatsApp has recently unveiled a new feature that allows Android users to search their conversations by date. This functionality, which has already been available on iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web, is now being extended to Android devices.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Announcement

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, shared the news through his WhatsApp channel. In a video accompanying the announcement, Zuckerberg demonstrated the feature by searching for an old chat related to Karaoke. With this update, users can now search for a specific chat on a particular date, rather than having to specify a date range.

How to Use the Feature

To utilize the search by date feature, users need to navigate to the details of a one-on-one or group chat by tapping on the contact or group name. From there, they can access the search function by tapping the search button and then selecting the calendar icon.

Additional Search-Related Features

WhatsApp has been actively testing and implementing various search-related features. In addition to the search by date functionality, users can already search through conversations by media type, including links, media, and documents, via the conversation detail page.

Furthermore, the company has been experimenting with chat filters, such as “All,” “Unread,” “Contacts,” and “Groups.” Recent reports also indicate that WhatsApp is developing a new filter called “Favorites,” which will allow users to quickly access starred messages.

Other Recent Updates

Aside from the search-related enhancements, WhatsApp has introduced support for new text formatting options, including bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code for both individual and group chats, along with Channels.