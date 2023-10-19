Newsnews
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

Written by: Lonee Nemeth | Published: 19 October 2023
new-funding-round-places-prove-identitys-valuation-above-1-billion
News

Prove Identity, the leading smartphone-based identity verification startup, has secured $40 million in its latest funding round. Although the exact valuation remains undisclosed, sources close to the company confirmed that it surpasses $1 billion. The funding will enable Prove Identity to expand its mobile-based authentication technology and enhance its offerings in digital payments, commerce, and fraud detection.

Key Takeaway

Prove Identity, the smartphone-based identity verification startup, has secured $40 million in funding, pushing its valuation above

billion. The company plans to use the funds to enhance its mobile-based authentication technology and expand its offerings in digital payments, commerce, and fraud detection. With a strong customer base that includes major financial institutions, retailers, healthcare companies, and insurance providers, Prove Identity is poised to revolutionize digital identity verification.

Advanced Identity Verification Made Simple

Prove Identity’s innovative technology leverages a phone’s SIM card and integrates it with smartphone features like facial recognition to authenticate users. This seamless process allows for efficient actions such as autofilling information, customer verification flows, and password-free authentication.

The company’s success is evident in its international business growth, with a notable 40% expansion in the past year. It currently serves approximately 1,000 business clients globally, and its strong financial performance has resulted in positive cash flow. Prove Identity plans to further strengthen its position by providing more tools for digital payments, commerce, and fraud detection.

The recent funding round is co-led by strategic backers MassMutual and Capital One. This investment comes at a time when digital identity is a critical topic, especially in light of the increasing cybersecurity breaches attributed to stolen identity credentials.

A Competitive Landscape

Prove Identity faces stiff competition in the digital identity space. Startups like Jumio, ThetaRay, and Fourthline are also developing AI-based approaches to address identity verification challenges. Additionally, private equity firms have shown interest in consolidating technologies and customer bases to achieve economies of scale.

Beyond the startup realm, Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, is exploring a unique concept for digital identity. By using physical “orbs” that scan irises, Worldcoin aims to establish a network of digital IDs and link them to a new global cryptocurrency, as well as a payment app. While this project is still in its early stages, it has attracted significant investment and attention.

Prove Identity’s Impressive Customer Base

Prove Identity has successfully expanded its customer base, reaching beyond the realm of commerce. Currently serving nine of the top ten U.S. banks, two of the top three global cryptocurrency exchanges, three of the top five U.S. retailers, two of the top three U.S. healthcare companies, and six of the top ten U.S. insurance companies, Prove Identity has established itself as a trusted partner for major brands. Recent additions to its client roster include FanDuel, Experian, Visa, Starbucks, BlueCross BlueShield, and DocuSign.

Founded in 2008 during the early wave of smartphone adoption, Prove Identity initially focused on carrier billing as an alternative to credit cards. However, it soon shifted its focus to leveraging phone data for user verification, aiming to streamline e-commerce transactions and reduce friction. The company’s growth is underscored by the impressive performance of its tools, which offer 79% faster onboarding, a 35% reduction in abandonment, and a 75% reduction in fraud.

Continued Interest in Identity and Access Management

The global market for identity and access management is estimated to be nearly $16 billion in 2022. Investors continue to be drawn to new technologies and approaches that address the challenges of digital identity. Prove Identity’s strategic vision and success in the market align with this growing interest.

With the new funding and strategic backing from MassMutual and Capital One, Prove Identity is well-positioned to pave the way for secure and frictionless digital interactions. As Charles Svirk, a partner at MassMutual Ventures, aptly puts it, Prove Identity is “driving a paradigm shift in how businesses and consumers interact securely.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Tammy Mccammon | 15 September 2023
JOKR Secures $50M In Series D Funding And Reaffirms Commitment To The Brazilian Market
News

JOKR Secures $50M In Series D Funding And Reaffirms Commitment To The Brazilian Market

by Drucy Price | 20 September 2023
SumUp’s Valuation Plummets To $4.1 Billion As Groupon And Other Investors Offload Stakes
News

SumUp’s Valuation Plummets To $4.1 Billion As Groupon And Other Investors Offload Stakes

by Ruthy Futrell | 11 October 2023
OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion
News

OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion

by Tonya Stenger | 27 September 2023
Stash Raises $40 Million In Funding And Plans For IPO
News

Stash Raises $40 Million In Funding And Plans For IPO

by Yasmeen Major | 14 October 2023
Helsing Raises A Record-breaking $223M In Series B Funding To Become Europe’s Leading Defence AI Company
News

Helsing Raises A Record-breaking $223M In Series B Funding To Become Europe’s Leading Defence AI Company

by Shannen Henning | 15 September 2023
French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds

by Fiona Larkins | 6 September 2023
Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation
News

Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation

by Dorthy Brogan | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
How To Take Off With DJI Fpv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Off With DJI Fpv

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware
TECHNOLOGY

How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023