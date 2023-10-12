Bedrock Energy: Decarbonizing Skyscrapers With Geothermal Technology

As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, finding innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions becomes paramount. One company, Bedrock Energy, believes it has the key to decarbonizing skyscrapers by harnessing the power of geothermal energy. Led by Silviu Livescu, a seasoned industry expert with a background in oil and gas, Bedrock Energy aims to revolutionize the heating and cooling systems of large commercial and industrial buildings.

Key Takeaway Bedrock Energy, led by Silviu Livescu, is leveraging geothermal energy to decarbonize the heating and cooling systems of skyscrapers and other large buildings. The company’s unique approach focuses on drilling deep into the Earth’s crust to tap into the Earth’s stable temperature, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional heating and cooling methods.

Combining Expertise from the Oil and Gas Industry with Sustainable Geothermal Solutions

Silviu Livescu, a renowned figure in the oil and gas sector, brings decades of experience and expertise to Bedrock Energy. Having worked for esteemed companies such as Baker Hughes and ExxonMobil, Livescu has not only won accolades from the Society of Petroleum Engineers but has also contributed to numerous patents in oil extraction techniques. In 2021, he joined the University of Texas at Austin as a professor and helped author a report on geothermal engineering.

Building on his extensive knowledge of drilling deep into the Earth’s crust, Livescu and his team at Bedrock Energy are now channeling their expertise into sustainable geothermal heating and cooling systems. The aim is to tackle the significant carbon footprint associated with large buildings, which often rely on natural gas or fossil fuels for their HVAC needs.

Challenges in Decarbonizing Skyscrapers: Looking Down Instead of Up

Decarbonizing the heating and cooling systems of tall buildings presents unique challenges. While transitioning to air-source heat pumps is a feasible option for some buildings, it may not always be practical, especially for skyscrapers with limited rooftop space. That’s where Bedrock Energy’s groundbreaking approach comes into play.

The company is turning its focus downward by utilizing ground-source heat pumps, also known as geothermal heat pumps. This proven technology involves circulating water or a working fluid through the Earth’s stable temperatures, effectively heating or cooling the building above. While geothermal systems are not new, Bedrock Energy hopes to leverage its team’s expertise from the oil and gas industry to penetrate markets that have previously overlooked this sustainable solution.

Raising Funds to Drive Geothermal Innovation

Bedrock Energy recently announced that it has successfully raised an impressive $8.5 million in seed funding. The round, led by Wireframe Ventures, saw participation from prominent investors such as Overture Climate VC, Long Journey Ventures, Cantos, Toba Capital, First Star Ventures, Divergent Capital, and Climate Capital. This injection of capital will enable Bedrock Energy to further develop its geothermal technologies and address the specific needs of skyscrapers and industrial buildings.

Traditionally, geothermal systems for large buildings relied on horizontal loops or numerous vertical bores, which may not be feasible for skyscrapers or structures with limited land availability. Bedrock Energy’s innovative approach aims to overcome these limitations and provide a sustainable and efficient solution for decarbonizing heating and cooling in the built environment.

With Bedrock Energy paving the way for geothermal innovation in skyscrapers, a greener future for large buildings may be well within reach.