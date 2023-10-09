Newsnews
News

Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding

Written by: Thomasine Jablonski | Published: 9 October 2023
green-hydrogen-unicorn-emerges-as-electric-hydrogen-raises-380-million-in-series-c-funding
News

Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has become the first unicorn in the green hydrogen industry after raising $380 million in a Series C funding round. This latest investment brings the company’s valuation to $1 billion. EH2 has attracted heavyweight investors such as Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, United Airlines, BP, and Fortescue Metals. The company’s electrolyzers have the capability to produce more hydrogen at a lower cost, thanks to its advanced technology and the renewable energy incentives provided by the IRA. This enables EH2 to offer competitive prices in the current market without relying on cheap natural gas and generating greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Takeaway

  • Electric Hydrogen (EH2) has become the first unicorn in the green hydrogen industry after raising $380 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its valuation to

    billion.

  • Investment in green hydrogen is on the rise as investors recognize the limitations of batteries in decarbonizing sectors such as aviation and long-haul trucking.
  • EH2’s advanced electrolyzer technology, combined with renewable energy incentives, allows the company to produce hydrogen at a competitive price without relying on cheap natural gas.

Green Hydrogen’s Rise in Investment

The investment in EH2 reflects a growing interest in green hydrogen as a viable solution for decarbonizing aviation, long-haul trucking, steel mills, and chemical plants. Investors are beginning to recognize that batteries are not suitable for these sectors, leading to an uptick in green hydrogen investment. EH2’s funding round highlights the potential of hydrogen as an alternative energy source and its ability to address the challenges faced by traditional battery technologies.

EH2 Leading the Charge

EH2’s success in raising significant funding and achieving unicorn status positions the company as a leader in the green hydrogen industry. With the support of notable investors, EH2 is well-positioned to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen technology. The funding will enable EH2 to scale up its operations and further develop its electrolyzer technology, ultimately contributing to the transition towards a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

The emergence of Electric Hydrogen as a unicorn underscores the growing importance of green hydrogen as a clean energy solution. With continued investment and advancements in technology, green hydrogen has the potential to play a significant role in addressing the world’s energy and environmental challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Tammy Mccammon | 15 September 2023
E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy
News

E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy

by Edi Schuck | 2 September 2023
A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali
News

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali

by Raychel Lawlor | 25 September 2023
Beyond Aero Unveils Plans For A Hydrogen-Powered Business Jet
News

Beyond Aero Unveils Plans For A Hydrogen-Powered Business Jet

by Lexi Maguire | 20 September 2023
Stoke Space Receives $100M In Funding To Accelerate Orbital Operations
News

Stoke Space Receives $100M In Funding To Accelerate Orbital Operations

by Elisa Coughlin | 6 October 2023
Helsing Raises A Record-breaking $223M In Series B Funding To Become Europe’s Leading Defence AI Company
News

Helsing Raises A Record-breaking $223M In Series B Funding To Become Europe’s Leading Defence AI Company

by Shannen Henning | 15 September 2023
Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M
News

Mach Industries Closes $79M Series A, Valued At $335M

by Joy Orona | 5 October 2023
New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges
News

New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges

by Olympia Daly | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna
News

New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding
News

Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
Tech Industry Group Criticizes India’s Proposed Rules Against Dark Patterns
News

Tech Industry Group Criticizes India’s Proposed Rules Against Dark Patterns

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
9 Best Smart Light Bulb No Hub Required For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Smart Light Bulb No Hub Required For 2023

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
13 Best Smart Light Switch Dimmer For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Smart Light Switch Dimmer For 2023

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
14 Best Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa For 2023

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
13 Best Alexa Smart Light Bulb For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Alexa Smart Light Bulb For 2023

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023
14 Amazing Smart Light Strip For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Smart Light Strip For 2023

by Thomasine Jablonski | 9 October 2023