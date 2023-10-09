Green Hydrogen Unicorn Emerges As Electric Hydrogen Raises $380 Million In Series C Funding

Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has become the first unicorn in the green hydrogen industry after raising $380 million in a Series C funding round. This latest investment brings the company’s valuation to $1 billion. EH2 has attracted heavyweight investors such as Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, United Airlines, BP, and Fortescue Metals. The company’s electrolyzers have the capability to produce more hydrogen at a lower cost, thanks to its advanced technology and the renewable energy incentives provided by the IRA. This enables EH2 to offer competitive prices in the current market without relying on cheap natural gas and generating greenhouse gas emissions.

Green Hydrogen’s Rise in Investment

The investment in EH2 reflects a growing interest in green hydrogen as a viable solution for decarbonizing aviation, long-haul trucking, steel mills, and chemical plants. Investors are beginning to recognize that batteries are not suitable for these sectors, leading to an uptick in green hydrogen investment. EH2’s funding round highlights the potential of hydrogen as an alternative energy source and its ability to address the challenges faced by traditional battery technologies.

EH2 Leading the Charge

EH2’s success in raising significant funding and achieving unicorn status positions the company as a leader in the green hydrogen industry. With the support of notable investors, EH2 is well-positioned to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen technology. The funding will enable EH2 to scale up its operations and further develop its electrolyzer technology, ultimately contributing to the transition towards a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

The emergence of Electric Hydrogen as a unicorn underscores the growing importance of green hydrogen as a clean energy solution. With continued investment and advancements in technology, green hydrogen has the potential to play a significant role in addressing the world’s energy and environmental challenges.