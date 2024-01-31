Newsnews
Speedinvest Raises $380 Million For Early-Stage Startups In Europe

Written by: Quintilla Mcgill | Published: 31 January 2024
Vienna-based early-stage VC Speedinvest has successfully closed its fourth early-stage fund, Speedinvest 4, at €350 million (approximately $380 million). This exceeds the initial target of €300 million ($325 million) and has been supported by several new institutional investors, including Aviva, PwC Germany, Bitburger, ODDO BHF, and Abeille Assurances Ventures.

Key Takeaway

Speedinvest has successfully closed its fourth early-stage fund, Speedinvest 4, at €350 million (approximately $380 million), surpassing the initial goal. The funds will be utilized to enhance the VC’s portfolio and support the global scaling of early-stage startups, with a focus on various verticals including deep tech, fintech, health and biotech, marketplaces and consumer, climate and industrial tech, and SaaS and infrastructure.

Investor Support and Portfolio Companies

Long-term investors such as the European Investment Fund (EIF) and first-time investors like Generali have joined the close, along with government funds, banks, insurance companies, pension funds, and large family offices. Speedinvest’s portfolio includes successful companies like Bitpanda, GoStudent, Billie, Planetly, TWAICE, and Yokoy, with some of their founders also backing Speedinvest’s new fund.

Utilization of Funds and Investments

The funds will be utilized to enhance the VC’s portfolio and support the global scaling of early-stage startups. Speedinvest 4 has already made multiple investments across Europe, including notable ones in Finres (fintech, France), Surfboard (SaaS and infra, UK), Fertifa (health and biotech, UK), Cylib (deep tech, Germany), Neocarbon (climate and industrial tech, Germany), and Fairlyne (marketplaces and consumer, France).

Impact and Expansion

Speedinvest’s total assets under management now exceed €1 billion, and the firm is focused on early-stage investments in six dedicated vertical teams: deep tech, fintech, health and biotech, marketplaces and consumer, climate and industrial tech, and SaaS and infrastructure. More than 60% of its European startup investments reach Series A after backing them at the pre-seed and seed stage, and it is ranked among the most active seed investors in European unicorns.

Statements from Leadership

Speedinvest’s CEO and managing partner Oliver Holle expressed his excitement, stating, “In times where access to capital in our industry has been the scarcest in the last 10 or more years, reaching this milestone is an amazing testament to how investors share our vision of creating a pioneering, pan-European investment platform, which is both scalable and highly impactful for our portfolio companies, our LPs, and the wider European ecosystem.”

Abeille Assurances Ventures head Madani Safsaf also emphasized the significance of the final close, saying, “By committing capital to this final close, we are strengthening our positioning as an investor of the European tech environment, fostering an innovation culture in our businesses to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers and stakeholders.”

Global Reach

Outside Europe, Speedinvest is active in Africa (Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria); the Middle East (UAE and Saudi Arabia); Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico); and South Asia (India and Pakistan).

