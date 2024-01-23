Newsnews
News

European VC Plural Raises €400 Million Fund To Back Startups

Written by: Daryl Poynter | Published: 23 January 2024
european-vc-plural-raises-e400-million-fund-to-back-startups
News

European VC Plural has announced the establishment of a new €400 million fund to support “transformational” startups in the region. The fund will focus on early-stage startups and aims to provide operational expertise to help them thrive as businesses.

Key Takeaway

European VC Plural has announced a new €400 million fund to support early-stage startups in the region, focusing on categories such as artificial intelligence, frontier tech, and climate and energy-focused startups. The fund has exceeded its original target, signaling confidence in the potential of European startups despite the challenging investment landscape.

Challenging Times for Venture Capital in Europe

Plural’s latest fund comes at a challenging time for venture capital in Europe. The region has experienced a downturn in startup investment, with the total investment dropping to $45 billion in 2023. This decline has been attributed to a weak economy and a cautious approach by investors, leading to decreased valuations and a more challenging investment landscape.

Exceeding Expectations

Despite the difficult environment, Plural’s new fund has exceeded its original target, reaching $432 million. The fund’s success can be attributed in part to the participation of various institutional and family funds from the U.S. and Europe, as well as an unnamed academic institution in the U.K.

Investment Focus and Achievements

Plural has made 26 investments out of its first fund, with a focus on categories such as artificial intelligence, frontier tech, and climate and energy-focused startups. Notable investments include London-based Robin AI, Isometric, Proxima Fusion, and Unitary AI. The new fund will continue to explore these categories while taking a different approach to partnerships.

Shifting Focus and Future Opportunities

While AI has been a significant focus, Plural is looking to explore opportunities in the consumer sector, emphasizing the importance of founders with a unique vision and a differentiated approach. The firm believes that there are special opportunities in the consumer sector that will emerge in the coming years, and it is actively seeking founders who are pursuing distinctive and consequential business ideas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Unitary AI Secures $15 Million In Funding For Multimodal Video Content Moderation
News

Unitary AI Secures $15 Million In Funding For Multimodal Video Content Moderation

by Bryana Parent | 3 October 2023
HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America
News

HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America

by Brett Wertz | 3 October 2023
Yellow VC Firm Bets On Southern Europe With €30 Million Pre-Seed Fund
News

Yellow VC Firm Bets On Southern Europe With €30 Million Pre-Seed Fund

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
Plan A Raises $27M In Funding To Drive Global Carbon Accounting Efforts
News

Plan A Raises $27M In Funding To Drive Global Carbon Accounting Efforts

by Karry Sikora | 20 September 2023
Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion
News

Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion

by Sidonnie Maze | 2 November 2023
Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance
News

Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance

by Fannie Loveless | 16 October 2023
DoorFeed Raises €7M For Its Platform Allowing Large-Scale Investors To Acquire Family Homes
News

DoorFeed Raises €7M For Its Platform Allowing Large-Scale Investors To Acquire Family Homes

by Patrizia Pray | 23 November 2023
Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments
News

Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments

by Anni Hefner | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

European VC Plural Raises €400 Million Fund To Back Startups
News

European VC Plural Raises €400 Million Fund To Back Startups

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
AC Ventures Raises $210M Fund For Indonesia-focused Startups
News

AC Ventures Raises $210M Fund For Indonesia-focused Startups

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
What Does Among Us Mean
GAMING

What Does Among Us Mean

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
How To Always Be Imposter In Among Us
GAMING

How To Always Be Imposter In Among Us

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
Accessing SIM Card On IPhone 6S: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Accessing SIM Card On IPhone 6S: A Comprehensive Guide

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
Understanding How Dual SIM Cards Work: An Overview
Mobile Devices

Understanding How Dual SIM Cards Work: An Overview

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
Opening The SIM Card Slot On IPhone 5A Quick Guide
Mobile Devices

Opening The SIM Card Slot On IPhone 5A Quick Guide

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024
Duration Of Textnow SIM Card: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Duration Of Textnow SIM Card: A Comprehensive Guide

by Daryl Poynter | 23 January 2024