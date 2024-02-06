Newsnews
Starship Technologies Secures $90M Funding As Sidewalk Robots Surpass 6M Deliveries

Written by: Katlin Fitzpatrick | Published: 6 February 2024
Sidewalk delivery robot services have faced numerous challenges, but Starship Technologies, a trailblazer in the field, asserts its profitability and readiness to expand in response to market demand. The company has recently raised $90 million in funding to further solidify its position as a leader in the delivery robotics sector.

Key Takeaway

Starship Technologies secures $90 million in funding to expand its sidewalk robot delivery services, highlighting its success in the face of industry challenges and its strategic shift towards deeper market penetration in Europe.

Robust Investment Backing

The latest funding round is co-led by two existing supporters: Plural, a venture capital firm with roots in Estonia and London, and Iconical, a London-based investor backed by Janus Friis, a co-founder of Skype and Starship Technologies. This funding brings Starship’s total raised capital to $230 million, with previous backers including NordicNinja, the European Investment Bank, Morpheus Ventures, and TDC.

Company Expansion and Future Plans

Starship Technologies, co-founded by Janus Friis and Ahti Heinla, has seen its robots cover 11 million miles across 80 locations in the U.S. and Europe, completing 6 million deliveries. The company plans to utilize the new funds to support geographic expansion, introduce an efficient robot manufacturing scheme, and further enhance its software and logistics services. Additionally, it aims to upgrade its robots to enable wireless charging and operate at Level 4 autonomy.

Market Position and Potential

Despite its significant achievements, Starship Technologies acknowledges the vast market potential, exemplified by Amazon’s 2 billion Prime-based deliveries in the U.S. in 2023. The company’s sustained profitability stands out amidst the challenges faced by other players in the sidewalk delivery robot space, such as the closure of high-profile projects by FedEx and Amazon, and the restructuring at Nuro.

Strategic Shift and Leadership Change

Starship’s strategic shift towards deeper focus in Europe, as well as the change in leadership with Ahti Heinla taking over as CEO, reflects the company’s adaptation to the current market landscape. The company’s investors, including Taavet Hinrikus from Plural, emphasize the resilience and determination of Starship’s co-founders in driving the company’s mission forward.

Opportunities in the Market

While challenges persist for self-driving cars and autonomous car services, there is a growing acceptance of alternative mobility solutions by municipalities. Starship and similar companies are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, as their delivery robots are increasingly embraced by communities and offer a promising solution to reduce traffic and pollution.

