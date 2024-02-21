Newsnews
Uber Eats To Launch Robot Delivery Service In Japan

Written by: Juliane Diggs | Published: 21 February 2024
Uber, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric and autonomous robotics startup Cartken, is set to introduce a groundbreaking delivery service in Japan. The service will utilize self-driving sidewalk robots to transport food directly to customers, marking a significant advancement in the realm of food delivery.

Key Takeaway

Uber, in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric and Cartken, is set to introduce a robot delivery service in Japan, leveraging advanced technology to revolutionize the food delivery experience.

Partnership and Launch Details

The companies have revealed that the service, accessible through the Uber Eats app, is scheduled to debut in a specific area of Tokyo by the end of March. While the exact operating hours are yet to be disclosed, an Uber spokesperson has assured that this information will be made available closer to the official launch date.

Technology and Operations

Cartken’s autonomous sidewalk robot, known as Model C, will be the primary vehicle for the delivery service. Equipped with an insulated 27-liter cargo bin, the robot is capable of traveling at approximately 3.3 miles per hour. It is furnished with an array of sensors, including cameras and advanced software, enabling it to detect, perceive, and navigate its surroundings. Additionally, Cartken has developed a system that allows workers to remotely monitor and guide the robot when necessary, further enhancing its operational efficiency.

Expansion and Future Prospects

Notably, this initiative represents Cartken’s first venture outside the United States and also involves the participation of Mitsubishi Electric, which will oversee operations in Tokyo. Shoji Tanaka, the senior general manager of Mitsubishi Electric’s advanced application development center, emphasized the significance of robot delivery as an effective solution to the impending logistics challenges. Tanaka expressed optimism about the potential for widespread adoption of robot delivery services in Japan, highlighting the future collaboration with buildings and factory infrastructure to facilitate autonomous deliveries within various facilities.

