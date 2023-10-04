New Feature: Uber Couriers Deliver Packages To Post Offices

Uber is taking its package delivery service, Uber Connect, to the next level with the introduction of a new feature called “Return a Package.” This feature allows customers to request an Uber courier to pick up their prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at their local post office, UPS, or FedEx. With this move, Uber aims to offer a convenient solution for those who don’t want to make the trip to the post office themselves.

Key Takeaway Uber is expanding its Uber Connect service with the introduction of the Return a Package feature. Customers can now request an Uber courier to pick up prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at local post offices, UPS, or FedEx locations. This move is in line with Uber’s strategy to offer a comprehensive range of transportation and delivery services within its app.

Improving on Peer-to-Peer Service

While some may speculate that Uber’s introduction of the Return a Package feature is a way to shift away from its peer-to-peer service, which was launched in 2020 during the pandemic, Uber insists that it is meant to complement and enhance the existing service. This new feature is designed to build on the success of Uber Connect by providing even more convenience for its users.

The Concerns and the Competition

However, there are concerns about the potential misuse of this service, with reports of Uber couriers being used as drug mules. Uber acknowledges these concerns but assures customers that precautions are in place to prevent such incidents. The company plans to uphold its commitment to safety and security while offering a reliable package delivery service.

While Uber may be entering the package drop-off market, it is not the pioneer in this space. DoorDash introduced its own Package Pickup product earlier this year. Both Uber and DoorDash offer their services at the same price—an affordable flat fee of $5 or $3 for Uber One or DashPass members.

Competing with Carriers

It’s also worth noting that established carriers, such as the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx, already offer package pickup services. These services come with varying fees and requirements, but they provide additional options for customers who prefer working with these well-known delivery companies.

Convenience and Peace of Mind

Uber emphasizes that packages to be delivered through the Return a Package feature should have a value of less than $100 and weigh under 30 pounds. Customers can track their packages in real time using either the Uber or Uber Eats app. Uber couriers will provide visual confirmation or a photo of the receipt upon completing the drop-off, ensuring transparency and peace of mind for customers.

Uber’s package delivery service is immediately available in nearly 5,000 cities and towns across the United States, including major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, and San Francisco, with plans for further expansion. This expansion further solidifies Uber’s commitment to becoming a one-stop shop for all transportation and delivery needs.

“At Uber, we’re continually investing in making more use cases as effortless as tapping a button to get a ride or ordering dinner to your doorstep,” said Wendy Lee, director of delivery product management at Uber. With the launch of the Return a Package feature, Uber aims to provide customers with a seamless and convenient experience for their package delivery needs, further establishing its presence in the delivery market.