Uber Eats Introduces Multi-Store Ordering, Letting Customers Order From Two Nearby Restaurants

In an effort to provide more convenience and options for its customers, Uber Eats has announced a new feature that allows users to order from two nearby restaurants in a single order. This multi-store ordering feature aims to eliminate the age-old dilemma of deciding where to order from when different cravings arise.

What Is Multi-Store Ordering?

Uber Eats’ multi-store ordering feature allows customers to add items from two different restaurants to their cart and have them delivered together. This means that if you’re in the mood for sushi from one place and a burger from another, you can now satisfy both cravings without having to place two separate orders and pay two delivery fees.

To utilize this feature, customers simply need to select items from the menu of their first desired restaurant and add them to their cart. Then, instead of checking out, they have the option to “Bundle another store” and choose additional items from a second nearby restaurant. This streamlined process ensures that both orders are placed and delivered together, making it a hassle-free experience for the customer.

Expansion of a Successful Experiment

This move comes after Uber Eats initially tested a similar feature that only allowed orders to be bundled with items from convenience stores. After observing the positive response from customers, the company has decided to expand the offering to include nearby restaurants, convenience stores, and even liquor stores.

By giving users the ability to order from multiple establishments in one go, Uber Eats aims to enhance customer satisfaction and offer a more seamless and versatile food delivery experience. This move also puts them in direct competition with rival food delivery app DoorDash, which introduced a similar feature called “DoubleDash” in 2021.

Embracing AI Technology

In addition to introducing multi-store ordering, Uber Eats is also heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) features. Just last month, the platform announced its plans to launch a chatbot powered by Google. This chatbot is set to enhance customer service by providing personalized recommendations, answering common queries, and streamlining the ordering process.

The Google-powered chatbot is expected to launch in late 2023 and will be available to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. This AI-driven feature aims to improve the overall user experience and further solidify Uber Eats’ position as a leading player in the food delivery industry.