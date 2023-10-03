Newsnews
Unitary AI Secures $15 Million In Funding For Multimodal Video Content Moderation

Written by: Bryana Parent | Published: 3 October 2023
Unitary AI, a Cambridge-based startup, has announced that it has raised $15 million in funding for its innovative approach to video content moderation. The funding round was led by top European VC Creandum, with participation from Paladin Capital Group and Plural. Unitary AI plans to use the investment to expand into new regions and hire additional talent.

Key Takeaway

Unitary AI secures

5 million in funding to expand its multimodal approach to video content moderation. Its innovative technology, which analyzes text, sound, and visuals simultaneously, sets it apart from existing tools in the market. The increasing demand for content moderation solutions, combined with the rise of multimodal AI, positions Unitary AI for future success.

A Better Approach to Video Content Moderation

Content moderation has become an increasingly important issue in the digital world, with new regulations and public concerns surrounding harmful content. Unitary AI aims to address this challenge by utilizing a “multimodal” approach to content moderation, specifically focusing on video.

Unlike existing tools, which typically analyze data of one type (such as text, audio, or images), Unitary AI’s multimodal models can simultaneously analyze text, sound, and visuals. This allows for a more nuanced understanding of video content, distinguishing between artistic and violent elements, for example. By combining different modalities, Unitary AI aims to provide more accurate and effective content moderation solutions.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Content Moderation

The demand for content moderation tools in the video space is rapidly growing, as platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok continue to generate vast amounts of video content. Unitary AI’s technology fills a gap in the market by providing a comprehensive solution that takes into account the complexity of video data.

While other companies have developed AI-powered content moderation tools, Unitary AI’s multimodal approach sets it apart. By considering multiple modalities simultaneously, Unitary AI can more accurately identify harmful content and reduce false flags.

The Importance of Multimodal AI

Unitary AI’s approach aligns with the increasing importance of multimodal AI in various applications. Meta, for example, recently highlighted multimodal AI in its AI assistant tools. As the field of AI research progresses, we can expect to see more advancements in multimodal technology and its real-world applications.

The success of Unitary AI can be attributed to its exceptional team and cutting-edge AI technology. With the funding round led by Creandum and supported by Paladin Capital Group and Plural, Unitary AI is poised for further growth and innovation in the field of content classification technology.

