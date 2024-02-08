Newsnews
Brilliant Labs Secures Funding From Pokémon Go Creator For AI-Powered AR Glasses

Written by: Aretha Hanlon | Published: 8 February 2024
In a move that has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and investors alike, Singapore-based startup Brilliant Labs has unveiled its latest innovation, Frame – a pair of lightweight AR glasses featuring a multimodal AI assistant named Noa. The company has secured funding from John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, the company behind the popular augmented reality game Pokémon Go.

Key Takeaway

Brilliant Labs’ Frame, powered by the multimodal AI assistant Noa, has secured funding from Pokémon Go creator John Hanke. The AR glasses offer advanced AI capabilities and are designed for everyday use, marking a significant development in the wearable tech space.

Introducing Frame and Noa

Frame, the new AR glasses from Brilliant Labs, is equipped with Noa, an AI assistant capable of voice commands, visual processing, image generation, and translation. The glasses boast a resolution of 640 x 400 for displaying videos and photos, and are designed to be worn every day, even coming with prescription lenses.

AI Capabilities

Noa integrates several AI models, including conversational search engine Perplexity AI, text-to-image model Stable Diffusion by Stability AI, OpenAI’s latest text generation model GPT4, and the speech recognition system Whisper. This enables users to perform tasks such as checking online prices of products through voice commands while shopping.

Future Developments

While Frame currently relies on a smartphone to access the various AI models, Brilliant Labs aims to embed lightweight machine-learning models directly into the glasses in the future. The company also plans to maintain an open-source approach, allowing developers access to resources and the ability to adjust the parameters of Noa’s supported AI models.

Availability and Funding

Frame is available for pre-order at $349, with shipping set to commence in April. Brilliant Labs has garnered significant attention from notable angel investors, with the recent funding from Hanke bringing the total financing to $6 million.

