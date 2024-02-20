Newsnews
News

Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology

Written by: Livvy Sowell | Published: 21 February 2024
bioptimus-secures-35-million-seed-round-to-develop-ai-foundational-model-focused-on-biology
News

Paris-based generative AI startup, Bioptimus, has recently announced its plans to develop an AI foundational model with a specific focus on biology. The company aims to leverage the collective knowledge gained in AI models over the years and apply it exclusively to the field of biology.

Key Takeaway

Bioptimus, a Paris-based AI startup, has raised $35 million in seed funding to develop an AI foundational model focused on biology. The company faces unique challenges in accessing training data due to the sensitive nature of clinical data in the field of biology.

Challenges in Accessing Training Data

Unlike other AI startups, Bioptimus faces unique challenges in accessing training data due to the sensitive nature of clinical data in the field of biology. While other companies may rely on web crawling or licensing deals with content publishers, Bioptimus will have to navigate the complexities of working with non-publicly available clinical data.

Securing Funding for Capital-Intensive Operations

To support its capital-intensive operations, Bioptimus has successfully raised a $35 million seed round, with Sofinnova Partners leading the investment. Other participants in the funding round include Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, Frst, Cathay Innovation, Headline, Hummingbird, NJF Capital, Owkin, Top Harvest Capital, and Xavier Niel.

Leadership and Expertise

At the helm of Bioptimus is Jean-Philippe Vert, who serves as the co-founder and executive chairman. With his role as the Chief R&D Officer at Owkin, a French biotech unicorn, Vert brings valuable experience in leveraging AI for drug discovery and diagnostics. The company’s CTO, Rodolphe Jenatton, previously held a senior research scientist position at Google, further enhancing Bioptimus’ expertise in artificial intelligence.

Utilizing Unique Data Set

Bioptimus will leverage a unique multimodal patient data set amassed through Owkin’s partnerships with leading academic hospitals worldwide to train its foundational model. This data set is expected to play a crucial role in the development of Bioptimus’ AI model.

Partnership with Amazon Web Services

The startup has also secured a partnership with Amazon Web Services, indicating that the company’s model will be trained in Amazon’s data centers. This strategic collaboration is poised to support Bioptimus in its AI model development efforts.

Future Impact and Vision

With its newly secured funding, Bioptimus is set to embark on the development of its AI model, aiming to make significant contributions to disease diagnosis, precision medicine, and the creation of new biomolecules for medical or environmental applications. The company’s ambitious vision underscores its commitment to leveraging AI for impactful advancements in the biotech research community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Advancements In Monoclonal Antibody Treatments: Narval’s Innovative Solution
News

New Advancements In Monoclonal Antibody Treatments: Narval’s Innovative Solution

by Gaye Wadley | 20 September 2023
Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market
News

Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market

by Nelie Melanson | 6 September 2023
Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot
News

Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot

by Silvia Saunders | 28 September 2023
Factory Revolutionizes Software Development With AI Automation
News

Factory Revolutionizes Software Development With AI Automation

by Josi Royce | 2 November 2023
Databricks Makes $100M Acquisition Of Data Replication Startup Arcion
News

Databricks Makes $100M Acquisition Of Data Replication Startup Arcion

by Janelle Delong | 24 October 2023
New AI Startup Freeplay Helps Companies Test And Build LLM-Powered Apps
News

New AI Startup Freeplay Helps Companies Test And Build LLM-Powered Apps

by Agna Barto | 2 November 2023
Automating Industrial Instrumentation Testing With Flojoy’s No-Code Python Tool
News

Automating Industrial Instrumentation Testing With Flojoy’s No-Code Python Tool

by Ranee Spain | 30 August 2023
Scala Biodesign Revolutionizes Protein Engineering With AI And Computational Approaches
News

Scala Biodesign Revolutionizes Protein Engineering With AI And Computational Approaches

by Aubree Sanders | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

The EU Launches Formal Investigation Into TikTok’s Compliance With Digital Services Act
News

The EU Launches Formal Investigation Into TikTok’s Compliance With Digital Services Act

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
Apple Music Introduces Monthly Replay Experience For Users
News

Apple Music Introduces Monthly Replay Experience For Users

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
Uber Expands Store Pickup Feature To India
News

Uber Expands Store Pickup Feature To India

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
US Imposes Sanctions On LockBit Members Following Ransomware Takedown
News

US Imposes Sanctions On LockBit Members Following Ransomware Takedown

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology
News

Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
YouTube Unveils New Channel Pages For Creators On TV App
News

YouTube Unveils New Channel Pages For Creators On TV App

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
YouTube Overtakes TV Streaming In The U.S., According To Nielsen Report
News

YouTube Overtakes TV Streaming In The U.S., According To Nielsen Report

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024
How Long Is 100 Days In Minecraft
GAMING

How Long Is 100 Days In Minecraft

by Livvy Sowell | 21 February 2024