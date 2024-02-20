Bioptimus Secures $35 Million Seed Round To Develop AI Foundational Model Focused On Biology

Paris-based generative AI startup, Bioptimus, has recently announced its plans to develop an AI foundational model with a specific focus on biology. The company aims to leverage the collective knowledge gained in AI models over the years and apply it exclusively to the field of biology.

Challenges in Accessing Training Data

Unlike other AI startups, Bioptimus faces unique challenges in accessing training data due to the sensitive nature of clinical data in the field of biology. While other companies may rely on web crawling or licensing deals with content publishers, Bioptimus will have to navigate the complexities of working with non-publicly available clinical data.

Securing Funding for Capital-Intensive Operations

To support its capital-intensive operations, Bioptimus has successfully raised a $35 million seed round, with Sofinnova Partners leading the investment. Other participants in the funding round include Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, Frst, Cathay Innovation, Headline, Hummingbird, NJF Capital, Owkin, Top Harvest Capital, and Xavier Niel.

Leadership and Expertise

At the helm of Bioptimus is Jean-Philippe Vert, who serves as the co-founder and executive chairman. With his role as the Chief R&D Officer at Owkin, a French biotech unicorn, Vert brings valuable experience in leveraging AI for drug discovery and diagnostics. The company’s CTO, Rodolphe Jenatton, previously held a senior research scientist position at Google, further enhancing Bioptimus’ expertise in artificial intelligence.

Utilizing Unique Data Set

Bioptimus will leverage a unique multimodal patient data set amassed through Owkin’s partnerships with leading academic hospitals worldwide to train its foundational model. This data set is expected to play a crucial role in the development of Bioptimus’ AI model.

Partnership with Amazon Web Services

The startup has also secured a partnership with Amazon Web Services, indicating that the company’s model will be trained in Amazon’s data centers. This strategic collaboration is poised to support Bioptimus in its AI model development efforts.

Future Impact and Vision

With its newly secured funding, Bioptimus is set to embark on the development of its AI model, aiming to make significant contributions to disease diagnosis, precision medicine, and the creation of new biomolecules for medical or environmental applications. The company’s ambitious vision underscores its commitment to leveraging AI for impactful advancements in the biotech research community.