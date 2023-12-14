Newsnews
Playground Global Raises $410M For Early-Stage Deep Tech Investments

Written by: Julianne Steele | Published: 15 December 2023
Playground Global, a renowned early-stage venture capital firm, has successfully secured $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III. The primary focus of this fund is to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. With this new funding, Playground Global now boasts over $1.2 billion in assets under management.

Key Takeaway

Playground Global has closed Fund III with $410 million to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies, emphasizing its commitment to supporting transformative and innovative ventures.

The Team and Investment Focus

The firm’s co-founder and general partner, Peter Barrett, has a background as an engineer, with a notable start in the video game engineering field. Alongside him, Playground Global’s general partners, including Jory Bell, Matt Hershenson, Bruce Leak, and Laurie Yoler, all share deep scientific and operational backgrounds. The team is particularly interested in companies that are at the forefront of developing the next generation of technologies across various industries, such as computing, automation, infrastructure, logistics, decarbonization, and engineered biology.

Capital Deployment and Investment Strategy

Similar to its previous $500 million Fund II raised in 2017, Playground Global’s Fund III will focus on seed and Series A companies, with initial investments ranging from $1 million to $20 million. The firm is known for being an early or first investor, and it is dedicated to identifying and supporting transformative companies. Some of its successful portfolio exits include MosaicML, acquired by Databricks for $1.3 billion, and Velo3D, a company associated with Elon Musk’s ventures.

Unique Offerings to Startups and Focus on Deep Tech

Playground Global distinguishes itself as an early-stage venture capital firm that deeply engages with its portfolio companies from their inception. The firm’s ability to underwrite and mitigate technical risk sets it apart, allowing it to identify emerging technologies effectively. Additionally, the firm’s pivot from consumer to deep tech has enabled it to capture significant opportunities in the development of transformative companies.

Insights and Investment Criteria

The firm’s experience in deep tech investments has reinforced the understanding that groundbreaking advancements often stem from the combination of strategic capital and dedicated individuals. Playground Global’s investment focus spans next-gen compute, AI/automation, infrastructure, engineered biology, and decarbonization, with an emphasis on companies that can establish substantial technical advantages in their respective markets.

Startup Selection and Fund Deployment

When evaluating potential investments, Playground Global seeks testable hypotheses that address critical challenges and offer viable paths to success. The firm has already made several investments from Fund III, including d-Matrix, Ideon Technologies, Amber Bio, Infinimmune, and Atomic AI. Furthermore, the firm’s portfolio includes companies operating in stealth, positioning them to revolutionize green metal production and advance next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

Reflections on Elon Musk and Future Outlook

Given Playground Global’s previous association with Elon Musk, the firm expressed a desire for Musk to focus more on his endeavors related to electrification and space exploration. This sentiment reflects the firm’s interest in supporting initiatives that drive significant technological and societal advancements.

Conclusion

Playground Global’s successful closure of Fund III underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and advancement in the deep tech and science sectors. With a robust investment strategy and a keen focus on transformative technologies, the firm is poised to continue identifying and supporting groundbreaking companies.

