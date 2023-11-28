Newsnews
News

Reddit Considers Initial Public Offering (IPO) As Talks With Potential Investors Surface

Written by: Murielle Downes | Published: 28 November 2023
reddit-considers-initial-public-offering-ipo-as-talks-with-potential-investors-surface
News

Social media giant Reddit is reportedly exploring the possibility of going public through an initial public offering (IPO). According to Bloomberg, the company is engaged in discussions with potential investors regarding the IPO. The San Francisco-based company, founded by Steve Huffman, Aaron Swartz, and Alexis Ohanian in 2005, is contemplating a public debut as early as the first quarter of the upcoming year.

Key Takeaway

Reddit is reportedly in talks with potential investors for an IPO, considering a public debut as early as the first quarter of the upcoming year. The social media giant had previously filed a draft registration statement with the SEC but did not proceed with its IPO plans. The company had raised $410 million in financing and had enlisted the services of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to aid in the listing process.

In December 2021, Reddit had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a potential IPO. However, those plans did not materialize. This submission came shortly after Reddit successfully raised $410 million in financing, with Fidelity leading the investment round. This financing round valued Reddit at $10 billion, and the company had intended to close the Series F round at $700 million.

In January 2022, Reddit had taken steps towards going public by enlisting the services of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to facilitate the listing process. At that time, Reddit was considering a valuation of up to $15 billion. However, the exact valuation at which the company would go public next year, if it chooses to proceed with the offering, remains unknown.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson from Reddit stated that the company is currently in a quiet period and is unable to provide any further information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

When Do You Make Money When Investing In Crowdfunding
FINTECH

When Do You Make Money When Investing In Crowdfunding

by Dorothy Ewald | 7 November 2023
What Time Does IPO Start Trading
FINTECH

What Time Does IPO Start Trading

by Mirilla Oliveira | 15 November 2023
When Is Slack Going Public
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Slack Going Public

by Wylma Keen | 19 September 2023
What Time Does Rivian Start Trading
FINTECH

What Time Does Rivian Start Trading

by Bea Spear | 15 November 2023
How Did Facebook Pay Back Investors
AI

How Did Facebook Pay Back Investors

by Gina Hyland | 19 September 2023
Instacart’s Impressive IPO Launch Proves Unicorns Can Thrive In The Public Market
News

Instacart’s Impressive IPO Launch Proves Unicorns Can Thrive In The Public Market

by Ally Darr | 20 September 2023
Who Owns The Most Dogecoin?
FINTECH

Who Owns The Most Dogecoin?

by Dorrie Dinkins | 31 October 2023
ARM’s IPO Might Not Make The Impact Everyone Expects, Says Veteran VC
News

ARM’s IPO Might Not Make The Impact Everyone Expects, Says Veteran VC

by Alyson Frederick | 4 September 2023

Recent Stories

10 Subscription Boxes To Consider For Holiday Gifting
News

10 Subscription Boxes To Consider For Holiday Gifting

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
Reddit Considers Initial Public Offering (IPO) As Talks With Potential Investors Surface
News

Reddit Considers Initial Public Offering (IPO) As Talks With Potential Investors Surface

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
New Unredacted Lawsuit Alleges Meta Ignored Children On Its Platforms For Years
News

New Unredacted Lawsuit Alleges Meta Ignored Children On Its Platforms For Years

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
Shein Plans To Go Public In The US, Valued At $90 Billion
News

Shein Plans To Go Public In The US, Valued At $90 Billion

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
New Cyber Monday Deal: Haggle With AIs At The AI Garage Sale For Tesla Stock, PS5, And More!
News

New Cyber Monday Deal: Haggle With AIs At The AI Garage Sale For Tesla Stock, PS5, And More!

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
Venturi Astrolab’s First Moon Rover Mission To Deploy $160M Worth Of Payloads
News

Venturi Astrolab’s First Moon Rover Mission To Deploy $160M Worth Of Payloads

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
Terran Orbital Sues Former CTO Amid Leadership Shake-Up
News

Terran Orbital Sues Former CTO Amid Leadership Shake-Up

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023
Amazon Faces Competition Concerns In EU Over IRobot Acquisition
News

Amazon Faces Competition Concerns In EU Over IRobot Acquisition

by Murielle Downes | 28 November 2023