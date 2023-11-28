Newsnews
The 2024 IPO Cohort: Shein And Reddit

Written by: Nikkie Barber | Published: 29 November 2023
In the ever-changing landscape of the stock market, two prominent companies are grabbing attention as they gear up for their initial public offerings (IPOs). Shein, the fast-fashion giant, and Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the internet,” are preparing to make their debut in the public markets. This news comes after a series of delays and rescheduled plans, adding to the anticipation surrounding these IPOs.

Key Takeaway:

Shein and Reddit are both eyeing their IPOs, with the former considering going public in the United States next year, and the latter setting its sights on 2024.

Reddit’s IPO: A Long-Awaited Move

Reddit, a platform known for its vast user-generated content and communities, has long been rumored to be going public. Initially aiming for an IPO in 2020, the company opted for a private filing in late 2021, followed by a decision to wait until 2022. After further delays, Reddit is now targeting 2024 for its public offering, attracting significant attention from investors and the media.

Shein’s Potential Public Offering

Shein, the popular online fast-fashion retailer, is also contemplating a public offering in the United States. Known for its affordable clothing options, Shein managed to turn a profit in 2022. However, with a substantial valuation to contend with, the company faces the challenges associated with going public successfully. This move will undoubtedly be watched closely by other unicorns considering IPOs, as it will serve as a litmus test for how private-market valuations translate to the public markets.

The Impact on the Tech IPO Landscape

As the tech industry grapples with increased scrutiny and evolving market dynamics, successful IPOs from Shein and Reddit could provide the much-needed boost required to reignite investor confidence in tech startups. Previous IPOs of Arm, Klaviyo, and Instacart earlier this year failed to generate the desired results, leaving industry observers hopeful for a better outcome this time around.

One notable example highlighting the potential demand for IPOs is Tata Technologies’ recent IPO in India. Despite the need for caution regarding oversubscription, the company experienced a remarkable demand worth $18.74 billion for its $366 million IPO, underscoring the enthusiasm investors have for new opportunities.

With Shein and Reddit on the horizon, market participants eagerly await the potential impact these IPOs could have on the tech landscape. Whether they can outperform their predecessors and catalyze further IPO activity remains to be seen, but their journeys towards going public certainly warrant close observation.

