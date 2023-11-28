Newsnews
News

Dataminr Implements Layoffs And Focuses On AI Development

Written by: Magda Pepin | Published: 29 November 2023
dataminr-implements-layoffs-and-focuses-on-ai-development
News

Dataminr, the renowned New York-based big data startup valued at $4.1 billion, is undergoing significant restructuring. The company, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and big data algorithms to offer predictive insights on global events and news, is laying off approximately 20% of its workforce, amounting to around 150 employees. According to a memo shared by founder and CEO Ted Bailey, the decision was driven by the economic environment, operational efficiencies, and the rapid advancements of their AI platform.

Key Takeaway

Dataminr, the $4.1 billion big data startup, is undergoing a 20% workforce reduction, resulting in 150 job cuts. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and intensify its focus on advancing its AI platform.

As part of this restructuring, employees were instructed to work from home while awaiting confirmation regarding their employment status. Although it had been hinted since October that a restructuring was imminent, details on which departments would be affected and the company’s recent business performance remain undisclosed.

Bailey emphasized in the memo that these measures will enable Dataminr to achieve a robust financial standing in the future. The company aims to continue progressing its AI platform and products, including the launch of a new AI platform in the first quarter. This platform will combine predictive AI with generative AI, necessitating further investment. However, with the changes implemented, Dataminr anticipates having multiple years of cash runway and achieving near-term profitability. This suggests a potential scenario where the company does not seek additional external funding.

Confirmation of the memo’s details was obtained from a company spokesperson, following initial reach-outs to various individuals, including Bailey and the media relations team. Additionally, there have been LinkedIn posts from individuals who heard about the layoffs and are seeking to hire those affected.

Dataminr rose to prominence in 2009 when the utilization of big data techniques to analyze social media posts and integrate them with structured and unstructured data was on the rise. The company focused on providing insights about global events and news, enabling users to stay updated in real-time. Despite some controversy surrounding the company’s data usage, Dataminr established significant partnerships with platforms like Twitter and secured clients in government, enterprise, financial services, and media sectors.

During the funding boom of the 2010s, Dataminr successfully raised substantial investments, reaching a valuation of $4.1 billion after raising $475 million in 2021. Its funding exceeded $1 billion, attracting over 100 investors, including Fidelity and Morgan Stanley. Despite Twitter (now called X) being an early investor, the platform divested its stake in Dataminr. Recent funding data shows additional undisclosed investments obtained by the company over the past year.

Dataminr has historically employed a considerable number of subject experts alongside engineers, sales, and customer success specialists. However, the company has shifted its focus toward AI technology. This strategic move likely contributed to the decision to downsize its workforce without compromising its core business operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff
News

Product Hunt Cleans House With Layoffs Affecting 60% Of Staff

by Hailee Quintana | 20 October 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets
News

Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets

by Malissia Mcghee | 17 October 2023
Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments
News

Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments

by Laraine Wingo | 30 September 2023
Brave Software Optimizes Operations In Challenging Climate: Layoffs Affect 9% Of Workforce
News

Brave Software Optimizes Operations In Challenging Climate: Layoffs Affect 9% Of Workforce

by Petra Griffin | 7 October 2023
LinkedIn Announces Further Job Cuts, Total Now At Nearly 1,400 This Year
News

LinkedIn Announces Further Job Cuts, Total Now At Nearly 1,400 This Year

by Georgine Marvin | 17 October 2023
Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations
News

Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations

by Gay Earhart | 24 October 2023
Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees
News

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees

by Alyce Farris | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

Why 2024 Holds Promise For Startup Founders
News

Why 2024 Holds Promise For Startup Founders

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
Plane Revolutionizes Project Management With Open Source Tool For Software Teams
News

Plane Revolutionizes Project Management With Open Source Tool For Software Teams

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
YouTube Launches More Than 30 ‘Playables’ Mini-Games For Premium Users
News

YouTube Launches More Than 30 ‘Playables’ Mini-Games For Premium Users

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
Generative AI: Fueling The Recovery Of European SaaS
News

Generative AI: Fueling The Recovery Of European SaaS

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
The 2024 IPO Cohort: Shein And Reddit
News

The 2024 IPO Cohort: Shein And Reddit

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
AWS Unveils S3 Express One Zone: 10x Faster Write Speeds For Improved Performance
News

AWS Unveils S3 Express One Zone: 10x Faster Write Speeds For Improved Performance

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
Dataminr Implements Layoffs And Focuses On AI Development
News

Dataminr Implements Layoffs And Focuses On AI Development

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023
Succeeding In Mergers: Three Lenses To Consider For Your Brand
News

Succeeding In Mergers: Three Lenses To Consider For Your Brand

by Magda Pepin | 29 November 2023