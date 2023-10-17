stack-overflow-announces-layoffs-amidst-shift-in-customer-budgets

In a blog post, Stack Overflow’s CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar has revealed that the company has made the difficult decision to lay off 28% of its staff, as it focuses on its path to profitability. The move comes as a result of customers’ budgets shifting due to macroeconomic pressures.

Stack Overflow, a leading developer community website, has announced the reduction in workforce in a bid to cut costs and optimize operations. The exact number of employees impacted has not been disclosed, but considering the company’s headcount surpassed 500 last year, it is expected that over 100 individuals will be affected.

The decision to lay off employees was made after careful consideration of minimizing the impact on the lives of Stack Overflow staff members. However, the company’s efforts to spend less were not sufficient, leading to this difficult choice.

Stack Overflow, primarily known as a question-and-answer platform for developers, also offers enterprise products such as “Stack Overflow for Teams.” This product enables organizations to maintain a company-wide knowledge base, catering to the needs of businesses.

The recent drop in traffic on Stack Overflow can be attributed to the growing popularity of generative AI tools that assist coders in various tasks. The company acknowledged the anticipated fluctuations in traditional traffic and engagement due to the rise of generative AI.

Earlier this year, Stack Overflow took steps to address the impact of generative AI on its platform. It required AI companies to pay for training data and banned users from posting answers generated by AI. The company itself is also investing in its AI capabilities, launching OverflowAI in July, which incorporates generative AI-powered search.