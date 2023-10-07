Newsnews
Brave Software Optimizes Operations In Challenging Climate: Layoffs Affect 9% Of Workforce

Written by: Petra Griffin | Published: 7 October 2023
Brave Software, the creator of Brave Browser and Search, recently announced that it has made the difficult decision to lay off 9% of its employees across various departments. While the company did not disclose the exact number of staff affected, it confirmed that the layoffs were a result of the current tough economic conditions.

Key Takeaway

Due to the challenging economic climate, Brave Software has reduced its workforce by 9%. The layoff decision is part of the company’s cost management strategy. Brave Software has been implementing various revenue optimization strategies throughout the year, including the development of its own search indexing solution and the introduction of its search API.

According to a spokesperson from Brave Software, “Brave eliminated some positions as part of our cost management in this challenging economic environment. Several departments were affected, amounting to 9% of our staff.”

Adapting Revenue Strategies

To strengthen its revenue streams, Brave Software has been proactive in implementing changes throughout the year. In April, the company shifted away from relying on Bing Index for its search engine, opting instead to utilize its own indexing solution – a move geared towards greater independence and control.

In May, Brave Software introduced its search API, offering clients access to plans starting from $3 per 1,000 queries. The API also provides additional services such as AI data model training, data with storage rights, spellcheck, and autosuggest. Last month, the company expanded its Search API to include image, news, and video results.

Brave Software has also been testing an AI assistant named Leo exclusively for its browser. While the company intends to make Leo available to all users, it plans to offer a premium tier with enhanced features such as higher rate limits and access to more conversation models. The introduction of a premium tier will help cover the costs associated with API access and hosting.

