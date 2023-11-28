Newsnews
Nvidia Expands Autonomous Driving Team In China, Tapping Into Local Talent

Written by: Lucilia Gibb | Published: 29 November 2023
Nvidia, the leading semiconductor company known for its powerful graphic processing units, is strengthening its presence in the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry by seeking new talent in China. The company recently announced that it is hiring for two dozen positions in its autonomous driving team, spread across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. This move comes as Nvidia aims to further develop its AV capabilities and leverage the country’s rich talent pool in autonomous driving technology.

Key Takeaway

Nvidia is expanding its autonomous driving team in China, aiming to leverage the country’s talent and experience in bringing autonomous driving technologies to the global market. With the recruitment of Xinzhou Wu, a former head of autonomous vehicles at Xpeng, Nvidia aims to boost its capabilities in smart driving and advance its position in the increasingly competitive AV industry.

Recruiting Top Talent for AV Innovation

The positions within the autonomous driving team include software engineers, end-to-end platform specialists, system integration experts, mapping professionals, and product developers. The team is led by Xinzhou Wu, a renowned figure in the smart driving space. Wu is credited with introducing smart driving features to mass-produced vehicles in China and was formerly the head of autonomous vehicles at Xpeng, a prominent Chinese electric vehicle upstart.

Wu’s transition to Nvidia as the head of automotive and member of the executive staff team is seen as a significant move in the industry. He brings valuable expertise and experience in the development of autonomous driving technologies to the chip giant, further enhancing its capabilities in the field.

China: A Crucial Hub for Autonomous Driving

Nvidia’s decision to tap into China’s talent pool for its AV endeavors is not surprising, considering the country’s rapid development in the autonomous driving sector. The intense competition within China’s auto industry has led to substantial investments in autonomous driving technology, resulting in a skilled workforce that can bring innovative solutions from research and development to mass production.

Wu, in his statement included in the job posting, emphasized the critical role China could play in driving Nvidia’s autonomous driving products to commercial success globally. He expressed hope that the Chinese autonomous driving team would become a core force in the development and commercialization of Nvidia’s autonomous driving solutions.

Racing Towards AV Innovation

Nvidia’s powerful graphics cards have solidified its position in the self-driving space. In 2019, the company unveiled its latest automotive-grade chip, Thor, which boasts an impressive 2,000 teraflops of performance. This chip, combined with Nvidia’s expertise and the talent it aims to recruit in China, will further accelerate advancements in automation and autonomous vehicles.

