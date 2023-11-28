Newsnews
News

Succeeding In Mergers: Three Lenses To Consider For Your Brand

Written by: Stoddard Giannini | Published: 29 November 2023
succeeding-in-mergers-three-lenses-to-consider-for-your-brand
News

In the world of mergers and acquisitions, success is not always guaranteed. According to the Harvard Business Review, the majority of mergers fail to achieve their desired outcomes. This is particularly true in the professional services and tech sectors, where failure rates can reach as high as 90%. The reasons behind these failures are twofold: poor due diligence and strategic planning, and execution failures due to weak branding and communication.

Key Takeaway

Poor due diligence and weak branding are major reasons why mergers fail to achieve their desired outcomes. Considering the merger through three lenses can help identify and address potential points of failure.

When it comes to building a successful go-forward brand after a merger, it’s important to navigate through these potential pitfalls. This requires considering the merger through three lenses, which will help in addressing and avoiding possible points of failure.

Lens 1: Business strategy

When two companies come together in a merger, it is crucial to focus on the demand side of the equation. While consultants often prioritize supply-side issues such as structure, cost synergies, and talent rationalization, the demand side is often overlooked and can be a key point of failure.

Leadership must carefully analyze and understand the vertical and horizontal synergies that can arise from the merger. Vertical synergies involve linking business units to create a more powerful parent company, while horizontal synergies explore the potential opportunities that arise from combining different business units. By bringing new capabilities to the market and creating end-to-end solutions, the merged entity can gain a competitive advantage.

The voice of the customer is invaluable during this process. By interviewing current clients, businesses can gain insights into the opportunities they expect the merged entity to deliver. Engaging clients as partners in the integration process can strengthen the relationship and increase their investment in the success of the new brand.

By focusing on business strategy first, companies can determine how the newly merged brand should enable and organize its product and service portfolio to realize demand synergies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Are Investment Banking Hours So Long
FINTECH

Why Are Investment Banking Hours So Long

by Genovera Heinen | 17 November 2023
Canon Cameras: Why Are They Frontrunners of the Camera Industry?
Photography

Canon Cameras: Why Are They Frontrunners of the Camera Industry?

by Juliet | 11 April 2021
What Is TMT Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is TMT Investment Banking?

by Shawn Denney | 18 November 2023
What Is The Investment Banking
FINTECH

What Is The Investment Banking

by Annemarie Kaminski | 18 November 2023
What Is Corporate And Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is Corporate And Investment Banking?

by Julienne Stephan | 17 November 2023
Is Brandwatch the Best Social Media Listening Tool Today?
TECH REVIEWS

Is Brandwatch the Best Social Media Listening Tool Today?

by Albert De Venecia | 28 July 2021
Why Choose Healthcare Investment Banking?
FINTECH

Why Choose Healthcare Investment Banking?

by Waneta Janis | 17 November 2023
UK Regulator Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Vodafone/Three Mobile Merger
News

UK Regulator Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Vodafone/Three Mobile Merger

by Elspeth Damato | 11 October 2023

Recent Stories

Why 2024 Holds Promise For Startup Founders
News

Why 2024 Holds Promise For Startup Founders

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
Plane Revolutionizes Project Management With Open Source Tool For Software Teams
News

Plane Revolutionizes Project Management With Open Source Tool For Software Teams

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
YouTube Launches More Than 30 ‘Playables’ Mini-Games For Premium Users
News

YouTube Launches More Than 30 ‘Playables’ Mini-Games For Premium Users

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
Generative AI: Fueling The Recovery Of European SaaS
News

Generative AI: Fueling The Recovery Of European SaaS

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
The 2024 IPO Cohort: Shein And Reddit
News

The 2024 IPO Cohort: Shein And Reddit

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
AWS Unveils S3 Express One Zone: 10x Faster Write Speeds For Improved Performance
News

AWS Unveils S3 Express One Zone: 10x Faster Write Speeds For Improved Performance

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
Dataminr Implements Layoffs And Focuses On AI Development
News

Dataminr Implements Layoffs And Focuses On AI Development

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023
Succeeding In Mergers: Three Lenses To Consider For Your Brand
News

Succeeding In Mergers: Three Lenses To Consider For Your Brand

by Stoddard Giannini | 29 November 2023