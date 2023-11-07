New Valuation Target: Shein Aims For $90 Billion In IPO

Shein, the fast-fashion platform based in Singapore, is looking to make a big splash in the market with its potential U.S. initial public offering (IPO). According to Bloomberg, the company is targeting a valuation of up to $90 billion, a substantial increase from its previous $64 billion valuation in an earlier funding round. Previously, in April 2022, Shein had reached an even higher valuation of $100 billion.

The Disruptor in the Fashion Industry

Founded in China more than a decade ago, Shein has made a name for itself by revolutionizing the fashion industry. With its innovative use of data analytics, the company is able to predict customer demand accurately and produce small batches of clothing, resulting in low inventory costs. This approach has set Shein apart from traditional fashion giants like Zara and H&M.

Despite recognition for its light-asset e-commerce model and rapid growth, Shein has not been without its challenges. The company has faced criticism from environmentalists due to its fast-fashion practices, as well as copyright infringement lawsuits. Furthermore, it faces competition from emerging Chinese e-commerce site Temu, created by PDD.

Shein’s Valuation Rollercoaster

Shein’s valuation has experienced significant fluctuations in recent times. The current sought-after $90 billion valuation showcases the company’s ambition and future prospects. However, it is important to note that in earlier funding rounds, Shein was valued at $64 billion, and in April 2022, it reached an impressive valuation of $100 billion.

As Shein continues to gain attention and traction in the fashion industry, its IPO plans and increasing valuation will undoubtedly be closely watched by investors and industry observers alike.