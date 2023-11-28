Generative AI: Fueling The Recovery Of European SaaS

The global cloud market faced significant challenges last year, with a significant decrease in market cap and private funding. However, the cloud landscape is now experiencing a recovery, particularly in the SaaS sector. The recent launch of Accel’s 2023 Euroscape Report highlights the importance of generative AI (GenAI) in driving this recovery.

Key Takeaway The European SaaS market is experiencing a recovery, fueled by the growth of generative AI. The market is returning to pre-COVID levels, attracting significant investments and creating new cloud unicorns. GenAI is playing a vital role in shaping the SaaS landscape, driving innovation and growth.

Returning to Pre-COVID Market Pulse

The data from the report indicates a return to the market pulse of 2019, establishing a more stable state in the SaaS ecosystem. The Euroscape multiples are reverting to their 10-year pre-COVID average, demonstrating a positive trajectory. Venture capital investments are also on track, with $31 billion invested in private cloud companies across Europe, Israel, and the U.S. this year, approaching the levels seen in 2019.

Furthermore, the report highlights the creation of new cloud unicorns. In the first half of 2023, 11 unicorns were created, almost matching the number from the first half of 2019. The emergence of these unicorns indicates a strong rebound in the SaaS market.

The Dominance of GenAI

GenAI is not only a part of the SaaS landscape but is also driving its growth. Approximately 60% of the new cloud unicorns created in the past year have GenAI at their core. Companies like Synthesia, AI21 Labs, and Stability AI are leading the way in this space. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in investment in GenAI, with numerous rounds of funding exceeding $100 million across Europe, Israel, and the U.S. Notably, Nvidia’s soaring valuation is attributed to the influence of GenAI.