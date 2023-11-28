plane-revolutionizes-project-management-with-open-source-tool-for-software-teams

Plane, an innovative start-up, is set to disrupt the project management and issue tracking landscape with its open source platform designed specifically for software development teams. While established platforms like Jira have dominated the market for years, they lack the flexibility and code transparency required in modern enterprise settings. Plane aims to address this gap by offering a product development and management platform that allows companies to manage issues, sprints, and product roadmaps with complete control over their data and full visibility into the inner workings of the platform.

Privacy, Security, and Transparency

Being open source provides Plane with a number of advantages. The foremost advantage is privacy and security, as companies can host the software on their own infrastructure, ensuring protection from the public internet. In addition, the transparency of the code, along with open conversations about what Plane is building, how, and why, gives customers assurance of the company’s stance and longevity. Open source also allows for auditability, offering companies peace of mind when it comes to their data.

Feature-Rich and Customizable

Plane offers a range of features to cater to the needs of software development teams. The platform supports issue planning and tracking, with customizable project layouts for list, Kanban, and calendar views. It also facilitates sprint planning with cycles, providing insights on progress, and allows for the breakdown of larger projects into modular chunks that can be assigned to specific teams or personnel. Recently, Plane also introduced a “quick add” option, enabling developers to add issues from anywhere within the platform.

Integration and Future Development

Under the hood, Plane supports bi-directional synchronization with GitHub Issues, making it easier for users to transfer issues between platforms. The company is also working on integration with Slack to further streamline the issue management process. In terms of future development, Plane plans to introduce a feature called Vault, which will enable engineering teams to securely store and share authentication “secrets”. Moreover, the company is actively working on bringing Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS clients to market by mid-next year, expanding the accessibility and usability of the platform.

Funding and Monetization

To fuel its product development, Plane recently raised $4 million in a seed round funded entirely by OSS Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in start-ups offering commercial open source alternatives to established proprietary products. The funding will support the company’s efforts to enhance its platform, including the development of enterprise-grade features and the introduction of managed services on its hosted cloud plan. Plane is also exploring various pricing plans and is in talks with enterprises about a managed cloud version, slated for release in the second half of next year.