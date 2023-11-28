Newsnews
YouTube Launches More Than 30 ‘Playables’ Mini-Games For Premium Users

Written by: Kessiah Quinonez | Published: 29 November 2023
YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, is taking its gaming experience to the next level. The company is now rolling out a collection of mini-games, called “Playables,” to its Premium users. After successful testing with a select group of users in September, YouTube is offering more than 30 games that can be played instantly, without the need for any downloads. These games are accessible on Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.

Key Takeaway

YouTube is upping its gaming experience by introducing “Playables” mini-games for its Premium users. Offering instant playability without downloads, these games can be accessed on Android, iOS, and desktop platforms. With a variety of exciting titles available, YouTube is tapping into the gaming market alongside other non-gaming platforms, providing a new avenue for users to explore. The addition of generative AI features further enhances the Premium experience, making YouTube a one-stop destination for entertainment and engagement.

Easy Access and Wide Variety of Games

Starting today, Premium users can find a dedicated “Playables” shelf by scrolling through the Home page or accessing it via the “Playables” link in the Explore menu on desktop and mobile devices. The collection includes exciting titles such as Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out.

It’s important to note that the availability of these games is limited. YouTube has mentioned that users can enjoy these mini-games until March 28. This limited-time access could be a way for YouTube to gather feedback from its Premium users before making any further decisions regarding the expansion of its gaming offerings.

A New Avenue for Non-Gaming Platforms

YouTube’s venture into gaming is not unique, as other non-gaming platforms have also entered this realm. Netflix, for example, has been building its gaming catalogue and now boasts over 70 titles. Additionally, Netflix is actively exploring cloud gaming. Similarly, TikTok has been testing HTML5 mini-games with various partners, although the parent company, ByteDance, has recently undergone significant restructuring in its gaming departments.

Enhanced Premium Experience

YouTube’s added gaming feature is not the only recent upgrade for Premium users. The platform has been experimenting with generative AI features, including a conversational tool that provides answers to questions about YouTube’s content. Moreover, a brand-new comments summarizer feature has been introduced, making it easier for users to grasp the key points discussed in the comments section of a video.

YouTube continues to prioritize its Premium users by expanding the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD to more devices, enabling the seamless continuation of watching videos across different devices, and offering exciting new benefits, including badges to showcase achievements.

