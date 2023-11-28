10-subscription-boxes-to-consider-for-holiday-gifting

Find the perfect gift with these unique subscription box options

As the holiday season approaches, many of us find ourselves searching for the perfect gift that is both thoughtful and exciting. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the options, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 10 subscription boxes that make for great gifts, offering a unique and ongoing experience for your loved ones.

Key Takeaway Subscription boxes are a popular choice for holiday gifting, providing a long-lasting and curated experience for recipients. Consider gifting a customized subscription box, a tech-focused box, or a box tailored to specific interests such as gaming, food, or self-care.

Best customized subscription box: Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post stands out from other subscription boxes by offering a wide range of curated boxes that cater to various interests. They source products from small businesses, allowing customers to discover new and emerging brands. With a short quiz, Bespoke Post creates personalized monthly boxes based on the recipient’s preferences. Whether they’re a coffee aficionado or a cigar enthusiast, there’s a box for everyone.

Best subscription box for gamers and geeks: Loot Crate

Loot Crate specializes in providing pop culture goodies for gamers, geeks, and anime lovers. Their boxes include video game gear, movie collectibles, anime merchandise, and more. With past bundles featuring items from popular franchises like Fallout and Harry Potter, Loot Crate is the perfect subscription for those who love all things geeky.

Best subscription box for tech lovers: Breo Box

For the tech enthusiasts in your life, Breo Box offers a quarterly subscription that introduces them to the latest and greatest gadgets. Each box contains five to eight high-value gadgets, with highlights including on-the-go irons and compact booklights. With Breo Box, you can surprise your loved ones with innovative tech products they’ll adore.

Best subscription box for foodies: Read It and Eat It

If your gift recipient is a foodie who loves to snack while reading, Read It and Eat It is the perfect subscription box choice. Their quarterly boxes feature a food-focused book along with three to five items from small businesses, including snacks, baking kits, spices, and more. Each box is carefully curated to provide a delightful culinary experience.

Best subscription box for thespians: Broadway Book Club

The Broadway Book Club subscription box is designed for theater buffs who appreciate the art of playwriting. Curated by Tony award-winning playwrights, each quarterly box includes seven plays from the Broadway Licensing catalog, accompanied by a note from the playwright. Specialty boxes featuring high school plays, college theatre titles, and works by Black playwrights add to the appeal.

Best subscription box for dinner hosts: Platterful

Platterful offers charcuterie kits that are perfect for those who love hosting dinner parties. Their kits include a selection of cheeses, meats, dried fruits, olives, and other delightful accompaniments. With options for different dietary preferences, Platterful ensures that everyone can enjoy a beautiful and delicious charcuterie board.

Best subscription box for puzzlers: Jiggy Puzzle Club

Jiggy Puzzle Club is a monthly subscription that caters to avid puzzlers. Each box includes a 500-piece puzzle designed by independent artists from around the world. With the option of a junior subscription box for kids, Jiggy Puzzle Club brings joy and entertainment to puzzle enthusiasts of all ages.

Best subscription box for self-care: TheraBox

TheraBox is the ultimate self-care subscription box, offering eight full-sized wellness items worth over $200. From essential oils and candles to skincare and bath bombs, TheraBox provides a luxurious experience for those in need of a little pampering. Each box also includes therapist-approved “Happiness Boosting Activities” for additional well-being.

Best subscription box for creatives: SketchBox

For aspiring artists or those seeking a creative outlet, SketchBox is a fantastic option. Each month, subscribers receive a selection of art supplies along with an inspirational piece of art from a featured artist. Additionally, SketchBox provides how-to videos showcasing different techniques, making it the perfect gift for anyone with artistic aspirations.

Best beauty subscription box: Kinder Beauty Box

Kinder Beauty Box is curated by vegan and animal activists, offering 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. Each monthly box contains a mix of full-sized and sample-sized items valued at up to $165. With a commitment to supporting animal rights and environmental causes, Kinder Beauty Box allows recipients to indulge in high-quality beauty products guilt-free.

With these 10 subscription box options, you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether they’re into customized experiences, gaming, tech, food, or self-care, these subscription boxes provide ongoing joy and discovery for your loved ones.