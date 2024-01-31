Newsnews
News

Owner.com Raises $33M Series B To Enhance Online Guest Experiences For Independent Restaurants

Written by: Amity Northrup | Published: 31 January 2024
owner-com-raises-33m-series-b-to-enhance-online-guest-experiences-for-independent-restaurants
News

Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. In 2020, the global pandemic changed all that. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.

Key Takeaway

Owner.com secures $33 million in Series B funding to expand its platform and empower independent restaurant owners with innovative tools, including artificial intelligence-powered marketing features.

Empowering Independent Restaurants

Owner.com offers an all-in-one platform for restaurants that includes online ordering, a website builder, customer relationship management tools, marketing automation and a branded mobile app generator. The platform aims to assist independent restaurant owners in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic and the changing landscape of the restaurant industry.

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence

To differentiate itself, Owner.com has integrated artificial intelligence into its platform, introducing new features such as an AI-powered email marketer. This innovative tool allows restaurant owners to effortlessly create personalized marketing emails by simply typing a sentence, enabling them to effectively engage with their customer base.

Significant Growth and Funding

Owner.com has experienced substantial growth, with thousands of customers and a significant increase in revenue. The company recently secured $33 million in Series B funding, bringing the total capital raised to $58.7 million. The funding will enable Owner.com to further enhance its platform and continue investing in engineering and design teams to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The Future of Restaurant Technology

As the restaurant tech landscape continues to evolve, the influx of funding and innovation in the sector raises the question of whether any company is close to challenging industry leader Toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Blackbird Raises $24 Million To Revolutionize The Restaurant Industry With Its Loyalty Platform
News

Blackbird Raises $24 Million To Revolutionize The Restaurant Industry With Its Loyalty Platform

by Pam Ricciardi | 5 October 2023
What Is The Most Popular POS System For Restaurants
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Most Popular POS System For Restaurants

by Claire Baca | 12 October 2023
14 Best Clover Pos System For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Clover Pos System For 2024

by Querida Calkins | 12 October 2023
What Stores Take PayPal
FINTECH

What Stores Take PayPal

by Liza Paquette | 31 October 2023
Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures
News

Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures

by Gerry Abad | 6 November 2023
New FNAF Game Guide: Release Date, Characters, Story
GAMING

New FNAF Game Guide: Release Date, Characters, Story

by Samantha | 31 August 2021
10 Best Restaurant Pos System For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Restaurant Pos System For 2024

by Filippa Ringer | 12 October 2023
What POS System Does Olive Garden Use
TECHNOLOGY

What POS System Does Olive Garden Use

by Petronia Wallace | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

Speedinvest Raises $380 Million For Early-Stage Startups In Europe
News

Speedinvest Raises $380 Million For Early-Stage Startups In Europe

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
Owner.com Raises $33M Series B To Enhance Online Guest Experiences For Independent Restaurants
News

Owner.com Raises $33M Series B To Enhance Online Guest Experiences For Independent Restaurants

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
Most African Neobanks Struggle To Achieve Profitability Despite Glimmers Of Hope
News

Most African Neobanks Struggle To Achieve Profitability Despite Glimmers Of Hope

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
Oura Introduces New Resilience Feature To Measure Stress Levels
News

Oura Introduces New Resilience Feature To Measure Stress Levels

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
Neurelo: Simplifying Database Connection For Developers
News

Neurelo: Simplifying Database Connection For Developers

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
SpaceX To Launch Starlab Private Space Station Aboard Starship Rocket
News

SpaceX To Launch Starlab Private Space Station Aboard Starship Rocket

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
A New Era: The SaaS Revolution For Frontline Workers
News

A New Era: The SaaS Revolution For Frontline Workers

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024
Oasis Security Emerges From Stealth With $40M Funding To Revolutionize Non-Human Identity Management
News

Oasis Security Emerges From Stealth With $40M Funding To Revolutionize Non-Human Identity Management

by Amity Northrup | 31 January 2024