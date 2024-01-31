oura-introduces-new-resilience-feature-to-measure-stress-levels

Smart ring manufacturer Oura has unveiled a new feature called Resilience, designed to gauge users’ ability to withstand stress. This latest offering is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive health insights to its users.

Key Takeaway Oura’s new Resilience feature offers users a comprehensive understanding of their stress management capabilities, categorizing resilience into five distinct types. The accompanying insights and suggestions aim to empower users to enhance their ability to cope with stress, reflecting the company’s commitment to holistic health solutions.

Measuring Resilience

The Resilience feature utilizes various parameters such as stress load during the day and recovery during both waking hours and sleep. Rather than assigning a numerical score, it categorizes resilience into five types: Limited, Adequate, Solid, Strong, and Exceptional. This approach aims to offer users a clear understanding of their stress management capabilities.

Insights and Suggestions

In addition to measuring resilience, Oura’s new feature provides users with valuable insights and actionable suggestions to enhance their ability to cope with stress. The accompanying app also includes a trend line that tracks resilience over the course of a week, allowing users to monitor their progress.

Previous Developments

Earlier in October, Oura introduced the capability to measure daytime stress, along with a mood journaling feature known as Reflections. The company’s ongoing focus on stress management aligns with its commitment to providing holistic health solutions to its users.

Partnership and Competition

Oura’s dedication to stress management is further evidenced by its collaboration with meditation service platform Headspace, through which it offers 15-minute meditation sessions within the Oura app. This strategic partnership underscores the company’s multifaceted approach to promoting mental well-being.

While Oura’s Resilience feature sets it apart in the realm of psychological stress management, its competitor Ultrahuman emphasizes physical readiness and resilience. This distinction highlights the diverse approaches within the wearable technology market.

CEO’s Perspective

Tom Hale, CEO of Oura, emphasized the company’s inclusive approach, stating, “Since our founding over a decade ago, we’ve invested relentlessly in the service of creating the best smart ring that gives everybody a voice.” He further noted the diverse user base, ranging from athletes to individuals seeking to improve their overall well-being.

Continued Innovation

Notably, Oura’s commitment to holistic health extends beyond stress management, as evidenced by the introduction of the “Circles” feature last June. This feature enables users to share their fitness statistics with friends and family, fostering a sense of community and support.