brave-introduces-leo-ai-assistant-for-android-users

Brave, the innovative web browser, has expanded its AI-powered assistant, Leo, to Android users. This move comes after the successful launch of Leo on desktop a few months ago. The company has also announced that Leo will soon be accessible on iOS devices.

Key Takeaway Brave’s Leo AI assistant, now available to Android users, offers a diverse set of functionalities, including content summarization, language translation, and code generation, aiming to provide a comprehensive user experience within the browser.

Leo’s Capabilities

Leo offers a wide range of features, including real-time webpage and video summaries, content creation, language translation, and code writing. Users can leverage Leo for tasks such as planning recipes, obtaining travel tips, product comparisons, and summarizing lengthy web content.

Leo’s Integration

Leo integrates Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant, and Meta’s Llama 2 13B. While Mixtral 8x7B is the default LLM for Leo on desktop and Android, users have the option to select other LLMs or upgrade to Leo Premium for enhanced features at $14.99 per month. This subscription covers up to five devices across various platforms.

Privacy and Accessibility

Brave emphasizes the privacy of interactions with Leo, assuring users that chats are not recorded or used for model training. All requests are routed through an anonymization server, and Leo’s responses are discarded after generation. Additionally, users are not required to create a Brave account to use Leo. Subscriptions are validated using unlinkable tokens, ensuring user privacy.

Getting Started

To access Leo on Android, users need to update to version 1.63 of the Brave browser. Once updated, users can initiate interactions with Leo by typing in the address bar and selecting “Ask Leo.” For on-page chat, users can access Leo through the browser’s menu.

If Leo is not immediately available on Android, users should expect a phased rollout over the next few days. This expansion of Leo to Android follows the recent introduction of Opera’s AI assistant, Aria, demonstrating a growing trend among browser companies to integrate AI capabilities into their offerings.