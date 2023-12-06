Meta’s AI Characters Now Live Across U.S. Apps, Introduces Bing Search Support And Enhanced Memory

Meta, the company behind popular social media platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, has announced that its AI characters are now fully rolled out across the United States. Users can now engage in conversations with these AI characters, which include celebrities like Paris Hilton, Mr. Beast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dogg, and more. This development marks Meta’s effort to bring deeper connections and extended conversational capabilities to chats with AI.

Key Takeaway Meta’s AI characters are now live across its U.S. apps, allowing users to engage in chat conversations with various AI personalities, including celebrities. With the introduction of long-term memory, these characters will remember previous conversations, enhancing the personalization of the user experience. Additionally, the integration of Bing Search expands the capabilities of select AI characters, providing users with search results. Meta’s focus on deepening connections and improving conversational capabilities sets it in competition with other AI character apps in the market.

Improved Memory for a More Personalized Experience

One notable feature is the implementation of “long-term memory” in certain AI characters. This means that these characters will now have the ability to learn from and remember conversations, making them feel more like real people. Meta states that this feature will be available in characters such as Billie (based on Kendell Jenner), Carter (a dating coach), Scarlett (a “hype woman bestie”), Zach (based on Mr. Beast), Victor (based on Dwyane Wade), Sally (based on Sam Kerr), and Leo (a career coach).

By retaining user data between sessions, Meta aims to improve its AI products over time. Users will have the option to clear their chat history at any time, and Meta assures that their use of the chat data will be in accordance with its Generative AI Privacy guidelines.

Expanding Bing Search Support

Meta is also expanding the capabilities of its AI characters by integrating Bing Search. While characters like Bru (based on Tom Brady) and Perry (based on Chris Paul) have supported Bing Search since their debut, additional characters will now be able to tap into this feature. AI characters Luiz (based on Izzy Adesanya), Coco (based on Charlie D’Amelio), Lorena (based on Padma Lakshmi), Tamika (based on Naomi Osaka), Izzy (an aspiring singer-songwriter), and Jade (a “hip-hop obsessive”) will now be able to provide search results to users.

Accessing AI Characters on Meta’s Apps

To interact with the AI characters on Meta’s apps, users need to start a new message and select “Create an AI chat” on Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp. This feature is now available to users across the United States, providing them with a unique and engaging way to communicate.