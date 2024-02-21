WhatsApp Introduces New Formatting Options For Lists, Block Quotes, And Inline Code

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of new formatting options on its platform, including bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These features are now available to users across various platforms such as iOS, Android, web, and Mac. In addition to one-on-one and group communications, the formatting options will also be accessible for the Channels broadcast feature.

How to Use the New Features

Bulleted lists: Start a bulleted list by typing the “-” symbol followed by a space.

Start a bulleted list by typing the “-” symbol followed by a space. Numbered lists: Create a numbered list by typing a digit followed by a period and a space (e.g., “1. “).

Create a numbered list by typing a digit followed by a period and a space (e.g., “1. “). Block quotes: Insert block quotes to highlight text by typing “>” and then a space.

Insert block quotes to highlight text by typing “>” and then a space. Inline Code: Highlight a snippet of code by placing the code between two “`” symbols.

WhatsApp already offers basic text formatting options such as Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace. The addition of these new features provides users with more flexibility in presenting their content.

The expansion of communication options on WhatsApp, including communities, business messaging, and Channels, has created a need for enhanced formatting capabilities to improve the presentation of content.

Last December, Meta introduced AI-powered characters across all its apps in the U.S. It is conceivable that the newly added formatting options on WhatsApp could also enhance the presentation of responses by AI-powered bots.