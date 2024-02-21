google-deepmind-establishes-new-organization-focused-on-ai-safety

Google DeepMind, the renowned AI research and development division, has made a significant move by creating a new organization dedicated to AI safety. This decision comes in the wake of growing concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology, particularly in generating deceptive content and misinformation.

Key Takeaway Google DeepMind’s establishment of the AI Safety and Alignment organization reflects a proactive approach to addressing the ethical and safety implications of AI technology, signaling a commitment to enhancing the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems.

Formation of AI Safety and Alignment Organization

The newly formed organization, AI Safety and Alignment, comprises existing teams working on AI safety, along with specialized cohorts of GenAI researchers and engineers. This initiative aims to address the challenges associated with ensuring the safety of artificial general intelligence (AGI) systems, which have the capability to perform tasks equivalent to those of humans.

Focus on AI Safety

One of the key highlights of the AI Safety and Alignment organization is the establishment of a new team specifically focused on safety around artificial general intelligence (AGI). This team will collaborate with DeepMind’s existing AI-safety-centered research team in London, Scalable Alignment, to develop solutions for controlling potential superintelligent AI.

Additionally, the organization will prioritize the development of concrete safeguards to prevent the dissemination of false medical advice, ensure child safety, and mitigate the amplification of bias and other injustices within Google’s AI models.

Leadership and Expertise

Anca Dragan, a former Waymo staff research scientist and UC Berkeley professor of computer science, has been appointed to lead the new team within the AI Safety and Alignment organization. Dragan’s extensive experience in AI safety systems and human-AI interaction positions her as a key figure in driving the organization’s objectives.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the ambitious goals set forth by the AI Safety and Alignment organization, skepticism surrounding the capabilities of AI tools, particularly in generating deepfakes and misinformation, remains prevalent. Concerns about the potential impact of AI on decision-making, privacy, and reliability further underscore the need for robust AI safety measures.