UnitedHealth Confirms Ransomware Gang Behind Change Healthcare Cyberattack

Written by: Tamiko Lattimore | Published: 1 March 2024
American health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. The cyberattack, perpetrated by a group known as ALPHV/BlackCat, has led to widespread outages and impacted millions of Americans’ sensitive health and patient information. The attack has caused significant disruptions to the operations of pharmacies and healthcare facilities, affecting the processing of prescriptions through patients’ insurance.

Key Takeaway

Confirmation of Ransomware Attack

UnitedHealth Group’s vice president, Tyler Mason, confirmed the cyber security issue and stated that the company is actively working with law enforcement and third-party consultants to address the matter. While there is no indication of the impact on other UnitedHealth Group systems, Change Healthcare’s systems have been significantly affected by the attack.

ALPHV/BlackCat’s Claims

The ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat claimed responsibility for the cyberattack at Change Healthcare and asserted that they had stolen sensitive health and patient information. However, the veracity of these claims is yet to be verified, and it is unclear whether the company has engaged in negotiations with the hackers.

Impact on Healthcare Facilities

The cyberattack has resulted in widespread outages at pharmacies and healthcare facilities, hindering the fulfillment and processing of prescriptions through patients’ insurance. The incident has also affected military pharmacies worldwide and some retail pharmacies nationally, causing significant disruptions to healthcare services.

Concerns and Call for Action

Security experts have expressed concerns about the escalating ransomware problem and emphasized the need for governments to take swift action to mitigate the impact of such attacks on critical services. The source of the hackers’ access to Change Healthcare’s systems is still under investigation, and efforts are underway to address the ongoing disruptions.

