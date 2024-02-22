Newsnews
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed

Written by: Cher Chastain | Published: 22 February 2024
change-healthcare-cyberattack-network-interruption-confirmed
News

Change Healthcare, a major player in U.S. healthcare technology, has acknowledged that its systems have been targeted in a cyberattack. The company has revealed that it is currently grappling with a network interruption due to a cybersecurity issue. In response to this external threat, Change Healthcare promptly disconnected its systems to mitigate further impact, prioritizing the protection of its partners and patients. As a result, the disruption is anticipated to persist throughout the day.

Key Takeaway

Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack, leading to a network interruption, and has taken immediate measures to safeguard its partners and patients.

Details of the Cybersecurity Incident

The specific nature of the cybersecurity incident has not been disclosed by Change Healthcare. At the time of writing, most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline, indicating the impact of the cyberattack on its systems.

Local Outages and Impact

Local pharmacies, particularly in Michigan, have reported outages attributed to the cyberattack on Change Healthcare. Scheurer Health, a healthcare provider in Michigan, has communicated that it is currently unable to process prescriptions through patients’ insurance due to a “nationwide outage from the largest prescription processor in North America,” referring to Change Healthcare.

Change Healthcare’s Role in the Healthcare System

Change Healthcare holds a significant position in the U.S. healthcare technology landscape, handling patient payments across the healthcare system. The company processes a staggering 15 billion healthcare transactions annually and is involved in managing one-in-three U.S. patient records through its clinical connectivity solutions.

Merger and Ownership

In 2022, UnitedHealth Group finalized its merger of Optum and Change Healthcare in a $7.8 billion deal. This merger provided Optum with extensive access to patient records for tens of millions of Americans. Optum, which offers technology and data to insurance companies and healthcare services, is also under the ownership of UnitedHealth Group.

Despite the severity of the cyberattack and its implications, neither spokespeople for Change Healthcare nor UnitedHealth Group have provided a comment in response to the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Cybersecurity Insurance
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Cybersecurity Insurance

by Nona Coronel | 12 September 2023
Who Does Cybersecurity Affect
TECHNOLOGY

Who Does Cybersecurity Affect

by Robby Pastor | 12 September 2023
When Was IoT Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Was IoT Invented

by Cahra Astorga | 17 October 2023
Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients
News

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Why Choose Cybersecurity As A Career
TECHNOLOGY

Why Choose Cybersecurity As A Career

by Charlotta Haygood | 12 September 2023
What Is Cybersecurity?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Cybersecurity?

by Ethel Ligon | 12 September 2023
When Will Blockchain Take Over
AI

When Will Blockchain Take Over

by Bryana Forester | 18 September 2023
What Sets Blockchain Solutions Apart From Conventional Record Keeping Solutions
AI

What Sets Blockchain Solutions Apart From Conventional Record Keeping Solutions

by Linnet Stroup | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment
News

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure
News

Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks
News

Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction
News

Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah
News

Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook
News

Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024
How To Make A Hoe Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Hoe Minecraft

by Cher Chastain | 22 February 2024