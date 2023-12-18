Technology & Innovationtechnology-and-innovationCybersecuritycybersecurity
Why a Deep Dive into Cybersecurity Training is Worth Your Time

Written by: Guest | Published: 18 December 2023
These are some severe cyberattacks that wounded organizations this year. Unfortunately, such cyberattacks have been increasing significantly across the world. With growing corporations and enterprises, the number of users and devices and the sophisticated methods cybercriminals use to attack organizations have also evolved. Checkpoint Research, the intelligence team of Check Point Software, a US-based cybersecurity service provider, released a cybersecurity report that claimed that weekly cyberattacks rose by 8% globally in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous two years.

Cyberattacks lead to loss of revenue, reputation, and trust. It has also created an urgent need to mitigate risk and protect data and personally identifiable information(PII). In terms of the immense potential for jobs in the field of cybersecurity, cyberattacks play a crucial role. The demand-supply equation for competent cybersecurity professionals is skewed, with more job openings and fewer cybersecurity experts to meet this demand. A comprehensive cyber security course certification from a top-notch provider will give you superior skills and an edge in the job market.

 

Why Do Cyberattacks Occur?

The most common reason for cybercriminals to” breach” the digital world is with the purpose of sabotage. Cyberattacks by hackers are primarily perpetrated with the intent of causing harm to the organization for the following reasons.  –

  1. Profit and financial benefits
  2. Espionage
  3. Data and identity theft
  4. Ransom
  5. Disruption of services
  6. (H)activism for a social cause

 

The Nature of Cyberattacks

Cybercriminals have left their imprint on corporations and government agencies. In 2022-23, some of the most severe and crippling cyberattacks have brought down systems and networks for hours on end and resulted in tremendous data and revenue loss.

From Ransomware attacks on the Guardian Newspaper that involved unauthorized access to some networks to a severe attack on the Federal Aviation Administration that disrupted US air travel, cybercriminals are using newer, more sophisticated methods to disrupt the digital world. The retail, healthcare, and supply chain industries, all possessing precious and sensitive data that can be misused, have been the latest targets of cybercriminals.

 

Cybersecurity – The Antidote to Cyberattacks

Cybersecurity is a broad term involving various topics, such as safeguarding data, networks, and systems from harmful attacks by unethical cybercriminals. Cybersecurity has several aspects to it.

These include:

  • Data security – data loss protection and encryption
  • Application security – protecting applications and software from attacks
  • Network security – intrusion detection and prevention, firewalls
  • Endpoint security– antivirus, anti-malware, and protection systems for computers and other devices
  • Cloud security – cloud protection policies
  • IoT security – authentication and authorization
  • Security monitoring and analysis
  • Identity and access management
  • Incident response and recovery management

 

What is Cybersecurity Training, and Why Should We Invest in it?

Given the sophisticated and relentless attacks on the digital landscapes of organizations, it is evident that one of the top skills to learn is cybersecurity. Cybersecurity training involves learning to protect data, computer networks, systems, and software from illegal access. Whether you are a novice or looking to upskill with the latest in the field, many courses and certification programs are available in the market.

Benefits of Cybersecurity Training

Cybersecurity training can bring several benefits to a learner, both from a career perspective and an organizational standpoint. Investing in a certification program will help you stay ahead of the evolving trends in the field.

 

 As an Individual:

  • There are a large number of cybersecurity jobs but not enough qualified professionals, so there is a huge potential to get employed in this field.
  • There are far fewer skilled cybersecurity professionals than there are jobs.
  • Cybersecurity is a well-paying niche.

Taking a course in Cybersecurity is a great way to upskill yourself and will likely help your career and salary levels grow by leaps and bounds.

 

As an Organization

Investing in comprehensive, well-crafted, and up-to-date cybersecurity training for employees will prove immensely beneficial. Cybersecurity awareness and training through a structured course is just what your corporation needs because it will –

  • Bring vigilance and proactiveness about possible cyberattacks.
  • Protect business assets and help mitigate cyber threats
  • Prevent accidental breaches
  • Improve cybersecurity tools and compliance
  • Reduce downtime due to cyberattacks
  • Gain Customer trust
A Map of the USA with states showing job openings in cybersecurity in 2023
Image from Cyberseek.org

 

Career Paths after Cybersecurity Training

So, what can you do after a certification course in cybersecurity?

There are several exciting careers you can opt for when you take up a specialized course in cybersecurity. Broadly, a career in cybersecurity can be in any of the five niches- Engineering, Testing, Analysis, Response, and Auditing.

There are many cybersecurity job titles you can apply for, depending on your basic IT skills and proficiency in the cybersecurity niche field.

  • Cybersecurity Analyst
  • Security Engineer
  • Incident Responder
  • Application Security Tester
  • Network Security Engineer
  • Cybersecurity Consultant
  • Cybersecurity Manager
  • Chief Information Security Officer
  • Penetration Tester/Ethical Hacker
Tabular column showing career paths, purpose, and job titles for cybersecurity
Image from springboard.com

 

How to Choose a Good Certification Course in Cybersecurity

Now that you are enthusiastic about pursuing a course in cybersecurity, it is a good idea to look into the perfect course that will make you industry-ready in this niche field.

A good training program should ideally close the gap between current and desired skill sets. Therefore, before selecting any cybersecurity training course, ensure it suits your skill level.

It is essential to consider some of these parameters to help you compare the best cybersecurity training courses in the market. This way, you will find a program best suited to your goals and interests.

✅ Reputation of the course provider

✅ Course Curriculum

✅ Duration of the course

✅ Teaching Methodology

✅ Accredited Partnership with leading professional organizations

✅ Internship opportunities/Hands-on training

✅ Placement Opportunities

 

Conclusion

The most commonly observed trends among cybercriminal groups involve stealing and misuse of data, and this can place organizations in grave danger. There are so many new and evolving threats in the cybersecurity space, such as those related to AI, Metaverse, and Deepfakes.

Cybersecurity training is, therefore, no longer an option but a necessity to survive in the digital world. This specialized field requires detailed study and in-depth understanding and is the primary step to improving awareness. A good training program will help you understand the nuances of risk mitigation and incident response, sharpening your skills in cutting-edge technologies to combat cyber threats.

