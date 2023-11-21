Newsnews
News

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients

Written by: Kalindi Condon | Published: 21 November 2023
hackers-access-sensitive-health-data-of-welltok-patients
News

In a recent data breach, hackers have gained unauthorized access to sensitive personal information of over a million individuals. Welltok, the healthcare platform owned by Virgin Pulse, confirmed the breach in a data breach notification filed with Maine’s attorney general.

Key Takeaway

Hackers gained unauthorized access to the sensitive personal information of over a million individuals in a data breach targeting Welltok, the healthcare platform owned by Virgin Pulse. The breach impacted various healthcare providers, compromising not only the patients’ personal information but also their social security numbers, Medicare and Medicaid ID numbers, and health insurance information. This breach is a reminder of the importance of robust security measures to protect sensitive healthcare data.

The Breach

Welltok discovered that hackers exploited a security vulnerability in its MOVEit Transfer server – a system used to transfer large sets of sensitive data over the internet. This breach allowed the hackers to access personal data such as names, dates of birth, addresses, and health information of more than 1.6 million individuals. Additionally, Social Security numbers, Medicare and Medicaid ID numbers, and health insurance information were also compromised for some patients.

Welltok initially became aware of a potential compromise when the system’s developer published details of a software vulnerability earlier this year. After an initial investigation in July that showed no signs of a breach, a second investigation in August revealed that certain data had been exfiltrated from the MOVEit Transfer server.

Affected Parties

Among the affected healthcare providers are Stanford Health Care, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Stanford Medicine Partners, and Packard Children’s Health Alliance. Welltok notified these organizations on October 18th. However, it appears that more healthcare providers and individuals were impacted than initially disclosed. Corewell Health, a healthcare services provider in southeast Michigan, reported that the breach compromised the health information of approximately one million patients and around 2,500 Priority Health members. Sutter Health, a nonprofit healthcare provider based in Sacramento, confirmed that more than 840,000 of its patients were also impacted by the breach. St. Bernards, an Arkansas-based healthcare provider, stated that nearly 90,000 of their patients’ data was compromised.

Scope of the Breach

The MOVEit mass-hacks, claimed by the notorious Clop ransomware gang, have affected over 2,600 organizations to date, with the majority being based in the United States. Cybersecurity firm Emsisoft estimates that more than 77 million individuals have been impacted by these cyberattacks. However, the true number of affected individuals is expected to be significantly higher as more organizations come forward.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare

by Rosaleen Wolcott | 12 September 2023
What Is GTE Tokenization
FINTECH

What Is GTE Tokenization

by Petronella Jahnke | 16 November 2023
How Will Blockchain Change The World
AI

How Will Blockchain Change The World

by Becka Vanhook | 18 September 2023
What Are The Risks Of Using IoT Devices?
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Risks Of Using IoT Devices?

by Dorthy Castaneda | 17 October 2023
McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack
News

McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack

by Oralia Valentino | 14 November 2023
What Is IoT Hacking
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT Hacking

by Elenore Stephenson | 17 October 2023
What Are Two Major Concerns Regarding IoT Devices
TECHNOLOGY

What Are Two Major Concerns Regarding IoT Devices

by Carmen Barringer | 16 September 2023
What Is The Future Of IoT
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Future Of IoT

by Conni Oreilly | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients
News

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects
News

China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Microsoft Takes The Lead In OpenAI Shake-Up, Boosts Stock Price
News

Microsoft Takes The Lead In OpenAI Shake-Up, Boosts Stock Price

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post
News

New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
US Emerging Managers Secure Strong Fundraising Rebound In 2023
News

US Emerging Managers Secure Strong Fundraising Rebound In 2023

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue
News

Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions
News

Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil
News

Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023