Newsnews
News

Texas-Based HMG Healthcare Reports Data Breach

Written by: Kyrstin Cervantez | Published: 11 January 2024
texas-based-hmg-healthcare-reports-data-breach
News

Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed a security breach resulting in unauthorized access to sensitive personal data of its residents and employees. The incident, which occurred in August, involved the compromise of unencrypted files stored on the company’s server. The stolen information is believed to include personal details such as names, dates of birth, contact information, Social Security numbers, medical records, and other health-related data.

Key Takeaway

HMG Healthcare, a Texas-based care provider, has reported a data breach resulting in unauthorized access to unencrypted personal information of its residents and employees, including sensitive medical records and health-related data. The extent of the breach’s impact is still being determined, and the company is taking measures to bolster its data security protocols in response to the incident.

Details of the Breach

HMG Healthcare, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, offers various services, including memory care, rehabilitation, and assisted living. The company, which employs over 4,100 individuals and serves approximately 3,500 patients, estimates an annual revenue of more than $150 million. The breach was brought to light in November, months after the unauthorized access occurred. Despite efforts to identify the specific data compromised, the company has conceded that such an identification is not feasible at this time.

Extent of the Impact

While the exact number of affected individuals has not been disclosed by HMG Healthcare, a filing with the Texas attorney general revealed that approximately 75,000 Texans were impacted by the breach. The total number of non-state residents affected remains unknown.

Response and Ongoing Measures

HMG Healthcare has taken steps to inform individuals with outdated contact information about the breach and has stated that it is working to enhance its data security protocols in the wake of the incident. The company has not disclosed the nature of the cyberattack, and it remains unclear whether a ransom was paid to the hackers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Nepal Implements Ban On TikTok, Citing Concerns Over Hate Content
News

Nepal Implements Ban On TikTok, Citing Concerns Over Hate Content

by Justinn Saenz | 14 November 2023
Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients
News

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients

by Kalindi Condon | 21 November 2023
Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Cybersecurity Important In Healthcare

by Rosaleen Wolcott | 12 September 2023
Where Is Brinks Home Security Headquarters?
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is Brinks Home Security Headquarters?

by Ali Wickham | 15 October 2023
New AI Platform, Heidi Health, Backed By Blackbird Ventures To Support Overworked Doctors
News

New AI Platform, Heidi Health, Backed By Blackbird Ventures To Support Overworked Doctors

by Cymbre Bolen | 25 October 2023
Amazon Pharmacy Launches Game-Changing Drone Delivery Service
News

Amazon Pharmacy Launches Game-Changing Drone Delivery Service

by Andree George | 19 October 2023
Why Cybersecurity Matters
TECHNOLOGY

Why Cybersecurity Matters

by Felicity Castorena | 12 September 2023
What Is GTE Tokenization
FINTECH

What Is GTE Tokenization

by Petronella Jahnke | 16 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Establish A Solid Foundation For A Lucrative AI Startup
News

How To Establish A Solid Foundation For A Lucrative AI Startup

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
YouTube Launches First Aid Information Shelves To Promote Life-Saving Knowledge
News

YouTube Launches First Aid Information Shelves To Promote Life-Saving Knowledge

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
Downpayments: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment With Interest-Free Financing
News

Downpayments: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment With Interest-Free Financing

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
Netflix’s Gaming Division Sees 180% Year-Over-Year Increase In Installs In 2023
News

Netflix’s Gaming Division Sees 180% Year-Over-Year Increase In Installs In 2023

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
Texas-Based HMG Healthcare Reports Data Breach
News

Texas-Based HMG Healthcare Reports Data Breach

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
The Importance Of Cybersecurity For Startups: A Guide To Threat Modeling And Proactive Security
News

The Importance Of Cybersecurity For Startups: A Guide To Threat Modeling And Proactive Security

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
Quora’s AI Platform: A Game Changer For The Company’s Future
News

Quora’s AI Platform: A Game Changer For The Company’s Future

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Team Subscription For Small Teams
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Team Subscription For Small Teams

by Kyrstin Cervantez | 11 January 2024