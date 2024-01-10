Newsnews
Netflix’s Gaming Division Sees 180% Year-Over-Year Increase In Installs In 2023

Written by: Maggi Groff | Published: 11 January 2024
Netflix’s foray into the gaming industry has proven to be a major success, with the company’s gaming downloads surging by over 180% year-over-year in 2023. According to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Netflix Games were downloaded 81.2 million times worldwide across the App Store and Google Play in 2023. The fourth quarter alone accounted for around 53% of those downloads, marking a significant uptick from the previous year.

Key Takeaway

Netflix’s gaming division experienced a remarkable surge in downloads, driven by strategic acquisitions, the introduction of popular titles like GTA, and the company’s ability to cater to diverse gaming preferences. The success of Netflix Games in 2023 sets the stage for continued growth and innovation in the gaming industry.

Netflix’s Strategic Approach to Gaming

Initially focusing on casual games and tie-ins with popular Netflix shows, such as “Stranger Things,” Netflix expanded its gaming portfolio through strategic acquisitions of game studios. This move allowed the company to offer a diverse range of games catering to various genre preferences of mobile gamers.

Impact of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) on Netflix’s Gaming Success

Notably, the addition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Netflix’s gaming lineup has been a game-changer, becoming the most-downloaded game in the streamer’s history. The GTA titles collectively accounted for a significant portion of Netflix’s 2023 gaming downloads, demonstrating their immense popularity among mobile audiences.

Diversified Gaming Portfolio

While action games, particularly GTA titles, emerged as the top genre for Netflix’s gaming audience, the company also witnessed substantial success in the “Lifestyle” and “Puzzle” gaming categories. This diversification underscores Netflix’s ability to appeal to a broad spectrum of gamers.

Future Growth and Development

Looking ahead, Netflix is poised for further expansion in the gaming space, with plans to bolster its gaming portfolio and explore new opportunities, including the development of an AAA studio and the launch of additional games in 2024.


