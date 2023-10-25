Newsnews
News

New AI Platform, Heidi Health, Backed By Blackbird Ventures To Support Overworked Doctors

Written by: Cymbre Bolen | Published: 25 October 2023
new-ai-platform-heidi-health-backed-by-blackbird-ventures-to-support-overworked-doctors
News

Australian startup, Heidi Health, has secured $10 million AUD in Series A funding to further develop its AI platform aimed at relieving the administrative burden on doctors. Blackbird Ventures led the funding round, with participation from several other investors including Hostplus and Archangel Ventures.

Key Takeaway

Australian startup, Heidi Health, has raised

0 million AUD in funding to support its AI platform designed to assist overworked doctors. By automating administrative tasks and providing comprehensive clinical histories, Heidi Health aims to improve efficiency in healthcare and enhance patient care.

AI to Streamline Administrative Tasks

Heidi Health, previously known as Oscer, uses artificial intelligence to convert consultation transcripts into various medical documents such as case histories, referral letters, and financial forms. By automating these administrative tasks, Heidi Health aims to save doctors significant amounts of time, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

Improved Clinical Histories

In addition to document generation, Heidi Health also builds detailed clinical histories for both healthcare providers and patients. This comprehensive database of medical information helps doctors gain a better understanding of each patient’s medical background and aids in making more informed treatment decisions.

Enhancing Efficiency and Patient Care

Australia, like many other countries, is facing a shortage of general practitioners. This, coupled with the excessive amount of paperwork doctors have to handle, often leads to burnout. By automating administrative work and providing prompts for further diagnoses, Heidi Health aims to alleviate these challenges. Doctors can spend less time on paperwork, reduce patient waiting times, and improve the overall quality of care.

Expansion Plans

Heidi Health, currently used by over 100 general practitioners in Australia, plans to expand its services both domestically and internationally. The startup is in talks with primary networks in Texas and the UK to introduce its AI platform to more clinics and healthcare systems.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Advances In Prenatal Ultrasound Scans: BioticsAI Applies AI To Enhance Accuracy
News

New Advances In Prenatal Ultrasound Scans: BioticsAI Applies AI To Enhance Accuracy

by Becka Vanhook | 20 September 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Roxie Patti | 22 September 2023
AI in Healthcare to Grow Up to $6.7 billion by 2021
TECH REVIEWS

AI in Healthcare to Grow Up to $6.7 billion by 2021

by Rexan | 19 September 2019
RescueTime Review: Should You Use It Today?
TECH REVIEWS

RescueTime Review: Should You Use It Today?

by Albert De Venecia | 15 March 2021
ARM’s IPO Might Not Make The Impact Everyone Expects, Says Veteran VC
News

ARM’s IPO Might Not Make The Impact Everyone Expects, Says Veteran VC

by Alyson Frederick | 4 September 2023
Machine Learning In Healthcare: All You Need To Know
TECHNOLOGY

Machine Learning In Healthcare: All You Need To Know

by Angelina | 18 August 2019
Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Renie Stringer | 8 September 2023
How AI Transforms Healthcare and Eliminates Insurance Deductibles
AI

How AI Transforms Healthcare and Eliminates Insurance Deductibles

by Jane | 25 April 2023

Recent Stories

14 Best VR-One Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best VR-One Headset For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
10 Best Samsung Galaxy S8 VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Samsung Galaxy S8 VR Headset For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
10 Amazing VR Headset Google Cardboard For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing VR Headset Google Cardboard For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
14 Amazing Merge VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Merge VR Headset For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
9 Amazing VR Headset No Phone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing VR Headset No Phone For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
12 Amazing Galaxy S5 VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Galaxy S5 VR Headset For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
9 Best LG G4 VR Headset For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best LG G4 VR Headset For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Smartphone VR Headset With Earphones For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Smartphone VR Headset With Earphones For 2023

by Cymbre Bolen | 27 October 2023