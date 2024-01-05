Nabla Secures $24 Million Funding For AI Assistant In Clinical Notes

Paris-based startup Nabla has successfully raised $24 million in a Series B funding round led by Cathay Innovation and ZEBOX Ventures. This funding follows a recent partnership with Permanente Medical Group, a division of U.S. healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente.

Key Takeaway Nabla’s latest funding round underscores the growing significance of AI in healthcare, particularly in optimizing clinical workflows and documentation processes. The AI copilot serves as a valuable tool for physicians, offering efficient transcription and report generation while prioritizing data privacy and security.

Revolutionizing Clinical Documentation

Nabla has developed an AI copilot for doctors and medical staff, streamlining the process of note-taking and report generation. Founded by Alexandre Lebrun, Delphine Groll, and Martin Raison, Nabla's AI copilot acts as a silent work partner, transcribing consultations and creating comprehensive medical reports.

Efficient and Accurate Transcription

Utilizing speech-to-text technology, Nabla converts medical conversations into written transcripts, catering to both in-person consultations and telehealth appointments. The AI copilot identifies crucial data points, such as medical vitals and drug names, and promptly generates detailed medical reports, customizable to the specific needs of the physician.

Empowering Physicians

Nabla's AI copilot aims to enhance efficiency in healthcare practices, enabling doctors to allocate more time to patient care by minimizing administrative tasks. While the AI generates reports, physicians retain full control and can make necessary edits before integrating the documentation into the electronic health record system.

Privacy and Data Processing

Recognizing the sensitivity of medical data, Nabla prioritizes data processing over data storage. The company ensures that audio and medical notes are not stored on its servers without explicit consent from both the doctor and the patient. Following consultations, transcripts are securely stored within the existing EHR systems.