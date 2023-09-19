New Advances In Prenatal Ultrasound Scans: BioticsAI Applies AI To Enhance Accuracy

In an effort to improve the accuracy and efficiency of prenatal ultrasound scans, BioticsAI, a startup, has developed an AI-based platform that integrates with ultrasound machines. By leveraging artificial intelligence and automated report generation, BioticsAI aims to prevent misdiagnosis of fetal malformations.

Key Takeaway BioticsAI has developed an AI-based platform that enhances the accuracy of prenatal ultrasound scans. By integrating with existing ultrasound machines, the platform streamlines the screening process, ensures comprehensive screenings, assists in diagnosis, and automates report generation. This innovative solution has the potential to address obstetrics shortages and improve the quality of prenatal care.

Tackling the Problem of Obstetrics Shortages

In many countries, particularly in rural areas, there is a shortage of obstetrics professionals. This shortage can lead to overlooked fetal malformations during the prenatal ultrasound screening process. BioticsAI addresses this challenge by optimizing ultrasound screenings and streamlining the workflow for doctors, ultimately saving time and reducing their overall workload.

Understanding the BioticsAI Solution

BioticsAI’s solution consists of three key components:

Ensuring Comprehensive Screenings: The platform identifies instances where ultrasound screenings are incomplete. By integrating with existing picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and medical imaging devices, BioticsAI seamlessly fits into the current workflow without requiring additional hardware. Improving Image Capture: BioticsAI analyzes ultrasound images to ensure they adhere to international standards for capturing fetal images from various angles. This helps doctors learn from any mistakes and improve the quality of their screenings. AI-Assisted Diagnosis: Leveraging artificial intelligence, BioticsAI assists doctors in efficiently diagnosing fetal malformations. The company claims a 96% accuracy rate based on its analysis of over one million prenatal ultrasound images. The platform highlights abnormalities to the interpreting physician, ensuring they do not go unnoticed.

Automating Report Generation and Saving Time

In addition to its diagnostic capabilities, BioticsAI automates report generation and extracts relevant data from ultrasound images. Currently, obstetricians and gynecologists spend an average of 15 minutes per patient on generating reports and documentation. By automating this process, BioticsAI aims to provide valuable time savings for physicians and hospitals.

BioticsAI has already received funding from Techstars Boston and Blackbird Venture’s pre-seed program. The startup has initiated pilot programs and clinical studies with eight institutions and aims to expand its AI diagnostics platform to fields beyond obstetrics, such as gynecology, urology, and neonatology.

While BioticsAI is paving the way, other companies like Ultrasound AI, Origin Health, and Sonio AI are also focused on ultrasound analysis, each approaching the problem with a unique niche focus. With BioticsAI’s success in prenatal ultrasound screenings, it has the potential to become the go-to AI diagnostics platform for reproductive health and related fields.