Newsnews
News

Coach’s Knitwear Supplier Invests $1M In Jellibeans’ Fashion Prediction Tech

Written by: Adela Stallworth | Published: 25 October 2023
coachs-knitwear-supplier-invests-1m-in-jellibeans-fashion-prediction-tech
News

California-based fashion technology startup, Jellibeans, has caught the attention of high-street knitwear supplier, Aussch, with its innovative suite of products. Aussch recently invested $1 million in Jellibeans, which uses a combination of artificial intelligence and big data analysis to predict fashion trends and facilitate collaboration among designers, buyers, and merchandisers.

Key Takeaway

Jellibeans, a fashion technology startup, has received a

million investment from knitwear supplier, Aussch. Using artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Jellibeans predicts fashion trends and enables remote collaboration between designers, buyers, and merchandisers. Its suite of products offers trend forecasting, benchmarking, and generative AI capabilities. By leveraging Jellibeans’ technology and collaboration platform, the fashion design process can be accelerated, leading to improved efficiency and reduced waste.

Redefining the Fashion Design Process

Jellibeans aims to disrupt the traditional fashion design process, which can be slow and constrained by geographical limitations. To overcome these challenges, the company has created an interactive design platform that functions like a combination of Slack and Trello. This platform allows designers, buyers, and merchandisers to collaborate remotely by sharing designs and leaving comments.

This new approach to collaboration has significantly reduced the time it takes to develop collections, with Joanne Chow, CEO and co-founder of Jellibeans, stating that what used to take two to three months can now be accomplished in just a few weeks.

Key Analytical Features

Alongside its collaboration tool, Jellibeans offers three main analytical features:

  1. Trend forecasting: Jellibeans gathers market insight and data from retailers, social media, and other relevant channels to predict future fashion trends. This includes factors such as the popularity or decline of specific styles, as well as details like trending colors and materials.
  2. Benchmarking tool: By utilizing artificial intelligence and historical data, Jellibeans helps designers analyze competing brands’ pricing strategies and identify similar-looking products.
  3. Generative AI: Jellibeans’ generative AI assists designers in decision-making without replacing their originality. It can be used to cross-check designs and identify potential instances of plagiarism.

Through Jellibeans’ platform, designers can upload their designs and compare them with existing products in the company’s extensive database of over 10 million fashion retail products. If a design appears too similar to an existing product, Jellibeans’ Stable Diffusion-based AI tool can be used to make adjustments.

Impact on Designers and Brands

Jellibeans’ technology appeals to both emerging designers and established brands. Designers can access historical data on successful designs before beginning their own sketches, while influencers with their own collections can leverage generative AI to enhance their creations. For bigger brands, Jellibeans offers valuable business analysis that can save time and money.

“Democratizing design and enabling all stakeholders to collaborate on the design-to-production workflow within a single platform like jelli.studio enables even larger operations like ours to radically improve efficiency by saving us much-needed time and money amid today’s voracious appetite for new designs, all the while reducing waste,” said Grant J.E. Philips, senior vice president at Aussch.

Investing in the Future

Aussch, the knitwear supplier and investor in Jellibeans, has provided knitwear to renowned fashion brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, and Ted Baker. By investing in Jellibeans’ technology, Aussch aims to enhance efficiency and further innovate within the fashion industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

14 Best Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G for 2023

by Giacinta Wolff | 20 September 2023
What Is An IoT Company
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An IoT Company

by Amalea Choe | 16 September 2023
12 Best Samsung Gear S2 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Samsung Gear S2 4G for 2023

by Sukey Pascual | 19 September 2023
Plantiga Technologies: Revolutionizing Injury Prevention With AI-Powered Footwear Sensor Pod
News

Plantiga Technologies: Revolutionizing Injury Prevention With AI-Powered Footwear Sensor Pod

by Savina Arenas | 22 September 2023
12 Best Dell Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Dell Keyboard for 2023

by Pavla Sibley | 25 August 2023
11 Amazing 3G 4G Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 3G 4G Router for 2023

by Christie Comfort | 20 September 2023
14 Best Audioquest HDMI for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Audioquest HDMI for 2023

by Taffy Schnell | 30 August 2023
8 Best Asus Tablet For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Asus Tablet For 2023

by Maxine Childress | 7 October 2023

Recent Stories

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance
News

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market
News

Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown
News

Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups
News

New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%
News

Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023
Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost
News

Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost

by Adela Stallworth | 28 October 2023