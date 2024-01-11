brave-search-introduces-codellm-for-programming-queries

Brave has announced the addition of its newly built CodeLLM to its search engine, enabling it to deliver results for programming queries. The new AI-powered CodeLLM offers code snippets with step-by-step explanations and citations, and is now integrated into Brave Search, eliminating the need for users to switch apps to access it.

Accessing CodeLLM

CodeLLM is available to all Brave Search users on both desktop and mobile devices. For those with Brave Search as their default search engine, accessing CodeLLM is as simple as starting a search in the browser’s address bar. If Brave Search is not the default engine, users can head to search.brave.com to conduct their search.

Automatic Detection of Programming Queries

According to Brave’s blog post, CodeLLM automatically detects programming-related queries, eliminating the need for a special search. If an answer is possible, a widget to trigger the CodeLLM response will appear on top of the search results. The detection of programming queries occurs outside of the LLM, powered by other search components.

Underlying Technology

Brave states that CodeLLM’s underlying technology is built on top of Mixtral, an LLM that can generate code using text prompts.