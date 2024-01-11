Newsnews
News

Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM For Programming Queries

Written by: Nola Liston | Published: 11 January 2024
brave-search-introduces-codellm-for-programming-queries
News

Brave has announced the addition of its newly built CodeLLM to its search engine, enabling it to deliver results for programming queries. The new AI-powered CodeLLM offers code snippets with step-by-step explanations and citations, and is now integrated into Brave Search, eliminating the need for users to switch apps to access it.

Key Takeaway

Brave Search has integrated CodeLLM, an AI-powered tool, to deliver programming query results, providing code snippets with explanations and citations. CodeLLM is available to all Brave Search users, simplifying access to programming-related information.

Accessing CodeLLM

CodeLLM is available to all Brave Search users on both desktop and mobile devices. For those with Brave Search as their default search engine, accessing CodeLLM is as simple as starting a search in the browser’s address bar. If Brave Search is not the default engine, users can head to search.brave.com to conduct their search.

Automatic Detection of Programming Queries

According to Brave’s blog post, CodeLLM automatically detects programming-related queries, eliminating the need for a special search. If an answer is possible, a widget to trigger the CodeLLM response will appear on top of the search results. The detection of programming queries occurs outside of the LLM, powered by other search components.

Underlying Technology

Brave states that CodeLLM’s underlying technology is built on top of Mixtral, an LLM that can generate code using text prompts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Retool Enhances Low-Code Platform With AI Capabilities
News

Retool Enhances Low-Code Platform With AI Capabilities

by Dreddy Keim | 8 September 2023
A New Approach For Customized Chatbots: Prompt Architecting
News

A New Approach For Customized Chatbots: Prompt Architecting

by Millie Wojciechowski | 19 September 2023
Brave Software Optimizes Operations In Challenging Climate: Layoffs Affect 9% Of Workforce
News

Brave Software Optimizes Operations In Challenging Climate: Layoffs Affect 9% Of Workforce

by Petra Griffin | 7 October 2023
Derivative Works: The Poison Pill For Generative AI
News

Derivative Works: The Poison Pill For Generative AI

by Joanie Cosme | 8 September 2023
IBM Unveils New Generative AI Features And Models For Watsonx Platform
News

IBM Unveils New Generative AI Features And Models For Watsonx Platform

by Pen Renner | 8 September 2023
Microsoft Edge: A Review of the Dynamic Web Browser
TECH REVIEWS

Microsoft Edge: A Review of the Dynamic Web Browser

by Abigail | 12 June 2021
Tidalflow: Enabling Seamless Integration Of Software With LLM Ecosystems
News

Tidalflow: Enabling Seamless Integration Of Software With LLM Ecosystems

by Thomasine Bejarano | 11 October 2023
What Is A Browser?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Browser?

by Andy Shelly | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

US Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications From Various Issuers
News

US Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications From Various Issuers

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
Nowatch Unveils New Watch Faces For Fitness Tracker Without Interruptions
News

Nowatch Unveils New Watch Faces For Fitness Tracker Without Interruptions

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM For Programming Queries
News

Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM For Programming Queries

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
Grayscale CEO Optimistic About Approval Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications
News

Grayscale CEO Optimistic About Approval Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
My Memo: A Stylish Solution For Medication Adherence
News

My Memo: A Stylish Solution For Medication Adherence

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled
News

CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
The Weirdest Tech And Gadgets Unveiled At CES 2024
News

The Weirdest Tech And Gadgets Unveiled At CES 2024

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024
Zoe Care’s Innovative Wi-Fi-Based Fall Detection Solution Revolutionizes Elderly Care
News

Zoe Care’s Innovative Wi-Fi-Based Fall Detection Solution Revolutionizes Elderly Care

by Nola Liston | 11 January 2024