Introducing Nootti: The New App For Cross-Posting To Bluesky, Mastodon, And Nostr

Managing a social presence across various platforms can be quite challenging, especially with the emergence of new Twitter-like services such as Mastodon, Nostr, and Bluesky. The need to stay active on these platforms often leads to the hassle of duplicating posts. However, developers have now come up with a solution to address this issue – Nootti, a new app that allows users to post to Mastodon, Nostr, and Bluesky simultaneously through a single interface.

Key Takeaway Nootti is a new app that simplifies cross-posting to Mastodon, Nostr, and Bluesky, offering users the convenience of sharing posts across multiple platforms through a single interface.

Streamlining Social Media Management

Nootti’s iOS app aims to alleviate the burden of managing multiple social media platforms by providing users with a convenient way to share posts with their followers across various Twitter/X alternatives. While awaiting the launch of multi-service social networking and news trackers like Tapestry, Nootti’s cross-posting capabilities offer a practical solution for users seeking to streamline their social media management.

Customizable Cross-Posting

One of the key features of Nootti is its ability to customize posts for different platforms. Users can compose a post in the “Main” tab and then switch to tabs for other social networks to make specific edits tailored to each platform. This customization allows for a more personalized approach to engaging with followers across different networks.

Developer’s Vision

According to Nootti’s developer, Petri Kajander, the app was created to address the current state of social media defragmentation. Kajander emphasizes the importance of being active across multiple platforms while also customizing posts to suit the unique characteristics of each network. The app encourages users to actively participate in shaping the evolving landscape of social media, moving away from the concept of auto-posting and instead focusing on authentic, platform-specific content creation.

As Nootti continues to evolve, Kajander is exploring the development of a paid version while considering potential revenue models. Additionally, the app’s future support for other networks and its transition to a federated app using the ActivityPub protocol remain open considerations for the developer.

For those seeking a more efficient approach to managing their social media presence across Mastodon, Nostr, and Bluesky, Nootti offers a promising solution, with the potential for further enhancements and expanded support in the future.