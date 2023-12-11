Newsnews
News

Tumblr’s ‘Fediverse’ Integration Still In Progress, Says Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg

Written by: Winny Kam | Published: 12 December 2023
tumblrs-fediverse-integration-still-in-progress-says-automattic-ceo-matt-mullenweg
News

Despite facing delays, the plan to connect Tumblr’s blogging platform with the decentralized social media world, known as the “Fediverse,” is still in the works, according to Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg. In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on his Tumblr blog, Mullenweg confirmed that the company has assigned someone to work on the integration and that the development will continue in the coming year.

Key Takeaway

Tumblr’s plan to integrate with the Fediverse, also known as decentralized social media, is still underway. Automattic has assigned resources to work on the integration, which will continue in the coming year. While user demand for federated social media has been limited so far, Tumblr’s potential integration with Mastodon and other ActivityPub-powered platforms may open up new possibilities. In addition to the Fediverse integration, Tumblr is also considering migrating its massive blog base to the WordPress backend.

The Background

Over a year ago, Mullenweg expressed on Twitter that Tumblr would soon support ActivityPub, the protocol behind decentralized social apps like Mastodon. This announcement sparked anticipation among enthusiasts of the Fediverse. However, as time passed, it became unclear if Tumblr was still moving forward with the integration.

Adding to the uncertainty, Tumblr recently underwent a reorganization that resulted in staff cuts and the reassignment of many employees to other projects within Automattic, the parent company of Tumblr. This reorg aimed to alleviate financial pressures on Tumblr, which had been experiencing ongoing financial losses. However, it also raised concerns among Fediverse advocates that Tumblr may have abandoned its plans to join the decentralized social media ecosystem.

Furthermore, a Tumblr employee hinted in a post that the Fediverse project had been shifted to Tumblr Labs, the testing grounds for new features.

The Status of the Integration

To clarify the situation, Matt Mullenweg addressed the status of Tumblr’s Fediverse ambitions during his AMA. He confirmed that Automattic has dedicated resources to the project despite the reorganization, with the integration work set to continue next year. Mullenweg acknowledged, however, that there has not been significant user demand for federated social media thus far.

He explained that Automattic has been experimenting with the ActivityPub and Friends plugins for WordPress, both of which have fewer than ten thousand users. This exploration allowed them to gain insights into the community, protocols, and user demand. While Mullenweg remains a strong advocate for open standards and user freedom, he also mentioned that Automattic is evaluating other protocols in addition to ActivityPub, such as Bluesky’s AT Protocol and nostr.

The Future Outlook

Although the current focus is on the Fediverse integration, Tumblr’s potential migration of its 500 million blogs to the WordPress backend is also on Matt Mullenweg’s radar for the new year. While he expressed the intention to tackle this project, a specific timeline has not been established.

Looking ahead, the integration with the Fediverse could potentially give Tumblr a boost, especially with the recent pledge of integration from Instagram Threads. The growing momentum of ActivityPub, along with the support of various startups and established companies, may contribute to determining whether integrating Tumblr blogs with Mastodon makes technological and strategic sense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse
News

WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse

by Kevyn Hackworth | 15 September 2023
New Direction For Tumblr Under Automattic Ownership
News

New Direction For Tumblr Under Automattic Ownership

by Luise Keegan | 12 November 2023
Automattic Acquires Texts.com For $50M, Expanding Its App Portfolio
News

Automattic Acquires Texts.com For $50M, Expanding Its App Portfolio

by Nessa Nichols | 24 October 2023
WordPress.com Integrates With Mastodon And Other Federated Platforms
News

WordPress.com Integrates With Mastodon And Other Federated Platforms

by Rozamond Pichardo | 12 October 2023
AppFlowy: An Open Source Notion Alternative Supported By Industry Giants
News

AppFlowy: An Open Source Notion Alternative Supported By Industry Giants

by Oralia Valentino | 21 November 2023
X Implements Payment, Phone, And ID Verification To Stop Bots, Alongside New $1/yr Fee
News

X Implements Payment, Phone, And ID Verification To Stop Bots, Alongside New $1/yr Fee

by Tiffi Bono | 19 October 2023
Meta To Roll Out Separate Account Deletion For Threads By December
News

Meta To Roll Out Separate Account Deletion For Threads By December

by Marietta Schlueter | 27 September 2023
How To Download Videos Easily Today? (A Guide)
HOW TO

How To Download Videos Easily Today? (A Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 18 April 2022

Recent Stories

TikTok Strikes Partnership With Tokopedia To Expand Into Indonesian E-commerce Market
News

TikTok Strikes Partnership With Tokopedia To Expand Into Indonesian E-commerce Market

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
TikTok Makes History As The First Non-Game App To Reach $10B In Consumer Spending
News

TikTok Makes History As The First Non-Game App To Reach $10B In Consumer Spending

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
Arc Browser Launches Beta Version For Windows Users
News

Arc Browser Launches Beta Version For Windows Users

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
Docker Acquires AtomicJar, A Testing Startup With Impressive Potential
News

Docker Acquires AtomicJar, A Testing Startup With Impressive Potential

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
Elon Musk Announces Video Feature Coming To X Spaces
News

Elon Musk Announces Video Feature Coming To X Spaces

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
Tumblr’s ‘Fediverse’ Integration Still In Progress, Says Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg
News

Tumblr’s ‘Fediverse’ Integration Still In Progress, Says Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
EV Sales Are Thriving: How The US Can Stay In The Race
News

EV Sales Are Thriving: How The US Can Stay In The Race

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023
Tesla’s Resurgence Of $50,000 Threat To Cybertruck Resellers Raises Eyebrows
News

Tesla’s Resurgence Of $50,000 Threat To Cybertruck Resellers Raises Eyebrows

by Winny Kam | 12 December 2023