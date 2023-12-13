Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition

Automattic, the company behind WordPress, made headlines when it acquired the all-in-one messaging app Texts.com for a whopping $50 million in October. This move has sparked curiosity and questions about the deal and the future of written communication online.

Acquisitive Nature of Automattic

Automattic’s acquisition of Texts.com sheds light on the company’s acquisitive nature. By delving into its history of purchases, we gain critical context for understanding this latest transaction.

Insights from the CEO and Founder

To gain deeper insights into the acquisition and its implications, Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic and co-founder of WordPress, along with Kishan Bagaria, the founder of Texts.com, were brought on to discuss the deal. Their perspectives provide valuable information about the state of the written word online and the significance of this acquisition.